Police use drone and K-9 to capture armed teen after foot chase in Monroe

MONROE, N.C. — A 17-year-old juvenile offender was arrested by the Monroe Police Department on Wednesday using drone technology and K-9 Narco after a foot chase.

The juvenile, known to be a repeat offender, was initially encountered by officers in the early morning hours illegally possessing two handguns.

Due to North Carolina’s Raise the Age legislation, officers had to release him and file charges through the Department of Juvenile Justice.

Later that afternoon, Monroe Police obtained a secure custody order for the juvenile with the help of criminal detectives and the Union County District Attorney’s Office.

When officers attempted to serve the order at approximately 2:18 p.m., the juvenile fled into a wooded area between Fairmont Street and West Roosevelt Boulevard.

The Monroe Police Department deployed its new Paladin drone from the rooftop of the police department. The drone provided real-time aerial video, allowing officers and K-9 Narco to locate the juvenile hiding in a culvert. K-9 Narco and his handler entered the culvert and successfully apprehended the suspect.

“I appreciate the hard work and dedication by our detectives and officers, along with the assistance of the DA’s office in getting this violent juvenile off the streets,” Monroe Police Chief Bolen stated.

The juvenile was transported to a Charlotte-area hospital for treatment of injuries sustained from the K-9 bite. After receiving medical treatment, he was taken to a secure juvenile detention facility.

The juvenile faces multiple charges, including two counts of possession of a firearm by a minor, one count of assault by pointing a gun, and one count of misdemeanor breaking and entering.

VIDEO: Juvenile defendants at risk after state cuts legal funding

Juvenile defendants at risk after state cuts legal funding

©2025 Cox Media Group