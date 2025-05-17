Juvenile defendants at risk after state cuts legal funding

CHARLOTTE — For decades, the Council for Children has acted as the Public Defender’s Office for juveniles.

However, late last month, the state cut its funding, and experts say there will be no one available to pick up that slack.

And while experts say this change could really bottleneck the juvenile justice system.

It could also leave some teens without lawyers, which could lead to some judges refusing to take their cases.

Saturday evening, the Harris Teeter on Davis Lake Parkway was set on fire. Paul Khamvongsa, who owned the Thai restaurant next door, said he was furious to learn that a juvenile had been arrested for the crime.

“I don’t understand how kids think nowadays. Why would you want to set places on fire that could injure somebody or kill somebody?” said Khamvongsa.

In the past, juvenile defendants would be represented by the Council for Children’s Rights, but a shift in state funding has put the agency out of the juvenile defense business.

Mecklenburg County Public Defender Kevin Tully told Channel 9 that the loss could mean some juveniles won’t have attorneys.

“It can’t be overstated how well they have done that work,” said Tully. “I imagine without a lawyer to represent a child, the child’s case cannot proceed.”

Tully said this could potentially result in some juveniles who need to be detained remaining on the street, as well as some who need to be released staying in custody.

He said with their current caseloads, the Public Defender’s Office can’t afford to pick up the slack.

“The public defender’s office would love to be able to do it, now that there is a need, but we don’t have the resources,” said Tully.

While Khamvongsa expressed his frustrations with some juvenile offenders, he did say he felt like some of them should receive a second chance. Tully said that process begins in the courtroom.

“So not having an attorney representing a child in that situation is unthinkable,” Tully explained.

Some former attorneys with the council said they are trying to help. However, without salaries and with all the expenses of operating their own office, Tully said that it will be a tall order.

