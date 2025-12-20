Police working to determine scene of deadly Charlotte shooting

CHARLOTTE — Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police responded to a hospital in southeast Charlotte after a gunshot victim was dropped off and pronounced deceased.

A young man suffering a gunshot wound was dropped off at Novant Hospital on Hawthorne Lane around 3:30 a.m., CMPD officers said.

The victim, who arrived with life-threatening injuries, was later pronounced deceased.

Police said they are working to find out more about the crime, including where the shooting occurred.

Anyone with information has been asked to call 704-432-8477.

No additional details have been made available.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.

WATCH: Accidental fire in Mount Holly leads to partial roof collapse

Accidental fire in Mount Holly leads to partial roof collapse

©2025 Cox Media Group