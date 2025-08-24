The Political Beat breaks down District 3 primary race

CHARLOTTE — Charlotte City Councilmember Tiawana Brown is running for re-election in District 3, despite facing federal charges for COVID-19 relief fraud.

Brown is competing against community activist Joi Mayo and former Charlotte City Councilmember Warren Turner in the upcoming primary. A fourth candidate, Montravias King, dropped out and endorsed Brown.

“I never saw myself in politics,” Brown said.

She denies the fraud allegations and claims to have repaid the money.

The federal indictment against Brown alleges that she and her daughters fraudulently obtained over $124,000 in pandemic relief funds, which were used for personal expenses, including a $15,000 birthday party.

Brown insists on her innocence and requests her day in court.

Joi Mayo, a former teacher and nonprofit founder, believes she can bring attention to District 3’s needs.

“I think that it’s really important for the District Three rep to be very intentional,” Mayo said.

Warren Turner, who served on the council from 2003 to 2011, highlights his past achievements in reducing crime and unemployment in the district.

“When I took over district three in 2003, we had the highest crime rate, we had the highest unemployment rate, and no new development,” Turner said. “We had no new housing that came to this corridor. And what I was able to do is tackle that. I tackled that directly by addressing the reality and the perception of crime.”

The winner of this primary will face Republican James Bowers in November. Robin Emmons is collecting petitions in an attempt to also be on the ballot.

