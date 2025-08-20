The 2025 Political Beat Primary Candidate Guide

CHARLOTTE — Charlotte residents will head to the polls to decide who should advance to the November general election for Charlotte City Council. In-person early voting starts August 21. The primary is on September 9th.

Channel 9 sent key questions to all candidates. Their responses are posted unedited.

Whoever wins the primaries in Districts 1, 4, and 5 will serve on the next Charlotte City Council. There is no opposition for these seats in November.

Democrats and unaffiliated voters can vote in all districts. Republicans can only vote in the District 6 primary. This is the only contested Republican race in September. Unaffiliated voters can choose the Republican ballot in District 6.

See the candidates’ responses in each race below:

Use the map below to easily find your city council district and a link to our guide for the district.

(WATCH BELOW: Charlotte City Council approves conversion of motel to studio apartments)

Charlotte City Council approves conversion of motel to studio apartments

©2025 Cox Media Group