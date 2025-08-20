The Political Beat Candidate Guide: Charlotte City Council—District 3

CHARLOTTE — Democratic incumbent Councilmember Tiawana Brown is facing two challengers, Joi Mayo and Warren Turner. A third challenger, Montravias King, has dropped out of the race but will remain on the ballot. The winner will face Republican James Bowers in November.

District 3 is composed of the western part of Charlotte, including the airport, Steele Creek, and part of South End.

The Political Beat asked questions of each candidate in this race. Below are their unedited responses:

Tiawana Deling Brown

What is your occupation? Charlotte City Council D3.

Why are you running? I’m running to keep a different and unique voice on City Council—a voice rooted in lived experience, truth, and community. Since the day I took my seat, there’s been a shift in the atmosphere because I don’t speak for politics—I speak for the people. I’ve brought real energy, real fight, and real transparency to the dais. None of my opponents bring what I bring. I’m running because the people deserve a champion who doesn’t fold under pressure and never forgets who sent them.

What is the most important issue and how do you plan to address it? Housing costs and crime are top concerns. People can’t afford to live here, and communities are impacted by rising violence. As a member of the Housing, Safety & Community Committee, I’ve prioritized these issues—allocating funds to grassroots groups, championing the People’s Budget, and advocating for better pay for airport workers to build a safer, more affordable Charlotte.

How are you voting on the sales tax increase referendum for transit and why? I will continue to engage in tough conversations and make decisions based on the voices of the constituents I serve. Displacement support is not an option—I will not support anything that harms our communities. My vote on the sales tax referendum will reflect what’s best for District 3 and ensure residents are fully informed and protected.

Do you support Charlotte City Council’s settlement with CMPD Chief Johnny Jennings? Why or why not? This was a closed-door matter that I’d prefer not to go into detail about. However, I will say that any matter involving taxpayer dollars should be transparent and disclosed to the public. Public trust depends on accountability, and transparency must be the standard in all financial decisions—especially those involving leadership compensation.

How should Charlotte City Council address working conditions and pay issues raised by the SEIU at Charlotte Douglas International Airport? I am the People’s Champ—and I’ve stood with the workers from day one. As an advocate for SEIU and a former airport worker myself, I know firsthand the conditions our essential airport workers face. This is not about politics for me—it’s about justice, dignity, and fair treatment. The way to resolve this is through transparent and accountable conversations within the appropriate Council committee. What concerns me most is that SEIU has been a constant presence on the City Council agenda, yet there’s been little to no real progress. That’s unacceptable. We can’t continue to overlook the people who keep our airport running. They deserve to be heard, respected, and compensated fairly. I will continue to push for real solutions and not allow this issue to be buried in bureaucracy.

What sets you apart from your opponents? All my life I’ve had to fight—and I live as an open book with nothing to hide. I answer tough questions and lead with a voice that’s different because it’s real. That’s earned me the title “The People’s Champ.” I meet people where they are, resolve issues, and put people over politics—always. For the record and full transparency- I meet all people where they are at- Unsheltered, Justice impacted, the developers, Business owners . the constituents and the youth- I’ve been told you are the People’s Champ- because People are tired of Politics. That’s what separates me from my opponents.

Joi Mayo

What is your occupation? Community Engagement Manager for an environmental nonprofit; former Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools middle school math & social studies teacher.

Why are you running? I’m running for Charlotte City Council District 3 to ensure every neighborhood receives equitable investment in infrastructure, housing, and economic opportunity. I’ve seen firsthand how disinvestment harms communities, and I have a proven record of turning ideas into action.

What is the most important issue and how do you plan to address it Equitable investment across District 3. I will establish a District 3 Community Council to enable residents to identify priorities, track progress, and hold the city accountable for results.

How are you voting on the sales tax increase referendum for transit and why? Neutral. I support improving transit and investing in multi-modal options, such as light rail, buses, bike lanes, and sidewalks, but I worry about displacement. Any plan must include affordable housing protections, land banking, and community benefits agreements before I would support it.

Do you support Charlotte City Council’s settlement with CMPD Chief Johnny Jennings? Why or why not? No. Taxpayer funds must be spent responsibly and transparently. Without a filed lawsuit, I would not have supported the settlement and would have required greater public disclosure for such payments.

How should Charlotte City Council address working conditions and pay issues raised by the SEIU at Charlotte Douglas International Airport? As a former teacher, I believe in using a clear rubric to ensure accountability and transparency. The city should apply a rubric to all businesses and contractors working with the city or on city property, one that rewards companies meeting or exceeding the city’s $23/hour minimum pay, prioritizes local businesses over those from other counties or states, and elevates minority-, women-, and small-business owners. If we hold these values dear, we must prioritize them in every partnership.

What sets you apart from your opponents? More than a decade of proven community leadership, including over four years on CharMeck’s Community Relations Committee, with two years as chair of its Public Relations Committee, as well as service as HOA president, coalition organizer, and nonprofit board chair, delivering real results in safety, infrastructure, and neighborhood revitalization. I bring both grassroots experience and the ability to navigate city systems effectively.

Warren Turner

What is your occupation? Retired North Carolina Department of Public Safety Chief Probation Officer.

Why are you running? I’m running because I deeply love this city and the people who call it home. But I’m concerned about the path we’re on. Rising crime, burdensome taxes, and unchecked urban sprawl are threatening the character and safety of our community. I believe we can do better, and I’m ready to serve.

What is the most important issue and how do you plan to address it? The most pressing challenges facing our city are rising crime rates and unchecked urban sprawl, which continues to outpace the development of essential infrastructure. In an effort to address these issues, we should consider restructuring city policy around UDO’s, creating a moratorium on rezonings, increasing our tree save requirements, as well as getting tough on crime.

How are you voting on the sales tax increase referendum for transit and why? I’ve carefully reviewed the proposed 1% transit tax and remain deeply concerned about several aspects of the overall plan. While the proposal touches on critical elements that could shape the future of mobility in our region, its long-term implications demand thoughtful short-term decisions. If we don’t get this right, the consequences could be felt for decades. Given the significance of this measure, I believe the public deserves more time and clarity to fully understand what’s included in the package. An informed community is essential for making such a consequential decision.

Do you support Charlotte City Council’s settlement with CMPD Chief Johnny Jennings? Why or why not? I won’t pass judgment, as I don’t have all the facts surrounding this issue. However, I do believe the situation could have been approached with greater transparency and handled differently overall.

How should Charlotte City Council address working conditions and pay issues raised by the SEIU at Charlotte Douglas International Airport? I firmly believe that the city has a duty to actively listen to the needs and concerns of all its employees. This includes addressing serious issues such as reports that working conditions for airport staff may not meet safety standards. We are responsible for ensuring these concerns are thoroughly investigated and resolved. When it comes to private-sector employees, our role is not to dictate wages. Instead, we should lead by example: by providing city workers with a fair, living wage and cultivating safe, supportive, and high-quality working environments. In doing so, we set a standard that others can aspire to.

What sets you apart from your opponents? As the former District 3 representative, I bring a deep understanding of city operations and council responsibilities that clearly distinguishes me from my opponents. Over eight years of dedicated service, I delivered results that reshaped Charlotte’s westside...leading efforts to reduce crime, expand economic development, and implement 9.2 miles of light rail infrastructure. My work spurred new housing developments along Freedom Drive, Wilkinson Boulevard, and West Boulevard, transforming these corridors into vibrant, thriving communities. I also laid a strategic blueprint for future transportation and economic growth across the district, ensuring long-term progress beyond my tenure. Partnering with federal and state leaders, I championed two HOPE VI housing projects in District 3, revitalizing neighborhoods and improving quality of life. Additionally, I introduced Charlotte’s first roundabouts, modernizing our transportation network and enhancing traffic flow. This is proven leadership with a legacy of tangible results.

