The Political Beat Candidate Guide: Charlotte City Council—District 5

CHARLOTTE — Democratic incumbent Marjorie Molina is facing a challenge from Juan Diego “JD” Mazuera Arias. Whoever wins this primary will serve on Charlotte City Council. There is no other opposition in November.

District 5 is composed of east Charlotte and includes portions of North Sharon Amity Road, Albemarle Road, Rama Road and Idlewild Road.

The Political Beat asked questions of each candidate in the races. Below are their unedited responses.

Juan Diego (J.D.) Mazuera Arias

Juan Diego (J.D.) Mazuera Arias

What is your occupation? Government Relations, Nonprofit Management, & Community Advocate.

Why are you running? I’m running because District 5 deserves a councilmember who will show up, listen, and fight for a District 5 East Charlotte that belongs to us. It is long overdue for District 5 residents to have transparency and constant communication. I grew up here, the son of Colombian immigrants, and I’ve spent my career in public service—at the local, state, and national levels—working on transparency, economic mobility, education (from Pre-K-12 to Higher Ed), housing, immigration, and labor rights. Our community has been left out of too many decisions, and I’m running to make sure our growth benefits the people who live here now, not just those who can afford to move in later.

What is the most important issue and how do you plan to address it? The most important issue in District 5 is the lack of transparency and communication between City Council and the community—and that gap holds us back from creating jobs, improving public safety, and attracting investment. When residents and businesses aren’t kept in the loop, opportunities pass us by, and our best assets go underutilized. I will make transparency and communication the foundation of my work; holding regular community meetings in every neighborhood, creating a public dashboard to track city investments, and making sure residents have a voice before decisions are made. That openness builds trust and gives us leverage to attract employers and resources. We can start by connecting and promoting the incredible assets we already have—the Umbrella Center, Sparks Centro, robotics teams in our schools, our restaurants, and our cultural hubs. Right now, projects like the Umbrella Center and Sparks Centro lack capital funding and have received minimal communication from our current district representative. By elevating them and telling their story, we can put pressure constructively on groups like the Charlotte Regional Business Alliance to invest in District 5 the same way they invest elsewhere in the city. And every new investment should come with public safety improvements—better lighting, sidewalks, and coordination with law enforcement and wraparound services from the County—so residents feel safe and businesses feel confident. Transparency, communication, and strategic promotion of our assets will turn District 5 into a place where growth works for the people who are already here, not just those who can afford to come later.

How are you voting on the sales tax increase referendum for transit and why? I will be voting No. This one-cent sales tax is regressive. It would raise the prepared food tax from 8.25% to 9.25% and cost working families about $240 a year, on top of recent property tax increases and higher city service fees. In return, District 5, specifically the Far East, gets no new bus routes and no safety upgrades for uncovered stops. The plan prioritizes speculative rail projects while neglecting the riders who already rely on transit and are completely living out the Silver Line. We need a plan that invests first in District 5 and funds it through fairer revenue sources like tourism taxes and the existing county transit tax.

Do you support Charlotte City Council’s settlement with CMPD Chief Johnny Jennings? Why or why not? No. The process lacked transparency and accountability. Residents deserve to know why a settlement was necessary, how and why public money was involved without public input, and whether the issues that led to it are being addressed. Without that transparency, it erodes public trust in the organization and leadership of the City of Charlotte, especially City Council as a governing body.

How should Charlotte City Council address working conditions and pay issues raised by the SEIU at Charlotte Douglas International Airport?The City must lead by example. Any vendor or contractor operating on city-owned property, especially at one of the busiest airports in the country, should meet strong labor standards, including fair wages, safe working conditions, and protections against retaliation. We need to step away from a low-bidding model to a value-based bidding process. The CASE ordinance is a clear path forward, and the city should defer it to the committee to start the conversation on its legalities. This is not just a labor issue; it’s about public safety, service quality, and ensuring public dollars don’t subsidize poverty wages.

What sets you apart from your opponents? I’m from this District, I’ve lived the challenges our residents face, and I’ve spent my career delivering results in government and advocacy. I’m not running to preserve the status quo or to be a spokesperson for the City of Charlotte; I’m running to change it and to be the voice of District 5 residents. While others talk about what we can’t do and accomplishments that received no input from the public, I’ve built coalitions, written policy, and fought for working people at every level—from the grassroots to Capitol Hill. I will be a councilmember who shows up in every neighborhood, answers calls, and makes sure our voices—not special interests—shape District 5 East Charlotte’s future.

Marjorie Molina

Marjorie Molina.

What is your occupation? Senior Business Development Executive; Charlotte City Councilwoman; Mom of 2 teens.

Why are you running? I’m running to build upon the transformative progress we’ve achieved in District 5 and ensure our community continues to thrive. My leadership has delivered concrete results: the Eastland redevelopment turned a long-vacant site into a vibrant community hub, we’ve protected 170 families at Peppertree Apartments, and we secured over $20 million for infrastructure improvements like street lighting and sidewalks in the Harrisburg Strategic Investment Area. Through the Greater Eastland Business District initiative, we’ve driven economic growth, attracted new businesses, and created opportunities for local entrepreneurs. My vision is to continue this momentum, ensuring that growth is inclusive and that every resident benefits from the opportunities we create. I bring the experience, the vision, and the proven track record to make that happen.

What is the most important issue and how do you plan to address it? The most important issue facing our community is ensuring equitable and sustainable growth. Charlotte is a rapidly growing city, and with that growth comes the responsibility to ensure that every resident benefits. My plan to address this focuses on three key areas: housing, infrastructure, and economic opportunity. First, we will continue to prioritize affordable housing initiatives to protect long-term residents and support new families. This means not only preserving existing affordable housing but also encouraging the development of new, affordable options. Second, we will invest in infrastructure improvements to ensure that all neighborhoods have safe, modern, and accessible amenities. This includes everything from street lighting and sidewalks to public transit access and green spaces. Finally, we will drive economic opportunity by supporting local businesses and fostering innovation. Initiatives like the Greater Eastland Business District have already shown how targeted investments can revitalize our economy and create jobs, and I plan to expand on that success.By focusing on these areas, we can ensure that Charlotte’s growth benefits everyone and that our community remains a place where all residents can thrive.

How are you voting on the sales tax increase referendum for transit and why? The decision on the sales tax increase for transit is ultimately in the hands of the voters, and that’s how it should be. What’s important to understand is that this initiative has seen near-unanimous support from cities, towns, and the county, reflecting a shared recognition of the need for improved transit solutions across our region. This referendum is about more than just funding; it’s about envisioning a future where transit is accessible, efficient, and equitable. The revenue generated would be directed toward projects that enhance connectivity, reduce congestion, and provide reliable transportation options for all residents. It’s a comprehensive approach to ensuring that as Charlotte grows, our transit infrastructure keeps pace and supports that growth in a sustainable way. In the end, the power rests with the voters, and my role is to ensure that they have all the information they need to make an informed decision that will shape the future of our city’s transit landscape.

Do you support Charlotte City Council’s settlement with CMPD Chief Johnny Jennings? Why or why not? Chief Jennings dedicated 33 years of service to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, guiding the force through challenging times and demonstrating steadfast leadership. The settlement was a structured resolution that honored his decades of commitment while providing stability for the department’s future leadership transition. It’s important to note that personnel matters, by law, require a degree of confidentiality to protect all parties involved. While the discussions happened in closed session, the decision was made with a commitment to transparency and integrity. Chief Jennings himself acknowledged that this agreement allowed the city to move forward without distraction, preserving the integrity of the department. Ultimately, supporting this settlement was about balancing accountability, respect for service, and the need for a smooth transition in leadership. I stand by this decision as one that honors both the individual’s contributions and the city’s need for forward momentum.

How should Charlotte City Council address working conditions and pay issues raised by SEIU at Charlotte Douglas International Airport? Charlotte City Council does not have legal authority over wages, benefits, or working conditions for private employers operating at Charlotte Douglas International Airport. North Carolina law preempts municipalities from regulating private employment terms, even when those employers operate on city-owned property. That limitation has been reaffirmed by the City Attorney and by Council in public discussion.I voted against the motion to refer the CASE ordinance to committee because it misrepresented what the City could lawfully enforce. While some viewed it as symbolic support, I believe residents deserve clarity and truth. Advancing an ordinance that contradicts state law would not only set false expectations but could also invite legislative retaliation or legal consequences that weaken local governance. Workers raising concerns deserve to be heard—and their dignity matters. But it’s equally important that we don’t blur the line between advocacy and authority. Our responsibility is to govern within the law, maintain the credibility of our process, and protect the city’s operational integrity.I will always support truth over performance, even when it’s unpopular. That’s what real leadership requires.

What sets you apart from your opponents? What sets me apart from my opponent is not just experience—it’s outcomes. I have a proven record of leading through complexity, delivering results, and responding directly to the needs of East Charlotte. From housing preservation to infrastructure investment, I’ve turned community priorities into action. I understand the challenges of this district because I’ve governed from within it—not from the sidelines. This isn’t about aspirations. It’s about demonstrated leadership, district trust, and work that is already underway.

