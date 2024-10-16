The Political Beat Candidate Guide: Congress District 11

CHARLOTTE — General elections in North Carolina are set for Nov. 5, and many statewide offices have candidates in the running from the Democratic and Republican parties.

The Political Beat asked questions of each candidate in the races. The candidates Congress District 11 are Chuck Edwards and Caleb Rudow. Neither responded to our candidate guide. We will post their responses if we receive them.

Below are the unedited responses from the candidates.

(WATCH BELOW: Wake County resident challenges NC’s ballot selfie ban)

Wake County resident challenges NC’s ballot selfie ban

©2024 Cox Media Group