The Political Beat: Candidates for NC Labor Commissioner join the show

CHARLOTTE — With incumbent Josh Dobson not running for reelection for Labor Commissioner, there will be a new face representing workers across North Carolina.

The Labor Commissioner seat was held by Cherie Berry for 20 years and had her photo in elevators statewide.

Attorney Luke Farley (R) is facing former city councilmen Braxton Winston (D) for the seat as Dobson chose to not run again.

The Political Beat’s Joe Bruno spoke to both candidates about how the position is much more than a potential picture in elevators.

