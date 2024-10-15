The Political Beat Candidate Guide: Court of Appeals Seat 14

CHARLOTTE — General elections in North Carolina are set for Nov. 5, and many statewide offices have candidates in the running from the Democratic and Republican parties.

Voters will decide who sits in three seats on the North Carolina Court of Appeals. Republican Tom Murry is facing Democrat Carolyn Thompson for Seat 12. Democrat Ed Eldred is facing Republican Valerie Zachary for Seat 14 and Republican Chris Freeman is facing Democrat Martin Moore for Seat 15.

The Political Beat asked questions of each candidate in the races.

Below are the unedited responses from the candidates.

Valerie Zachary

Judge Valerie Zachary Judge Valerie Zachary. (Valerie Zachary)

What is your occupation? Judge, North Carolina Court of Appeals.

Why are you running? I want to provide all citizens with a fair and impartial tribunal for the resolution of disputes in our State. In addition, I am well suited to the role of appellate judge; I have enjoyed legal research and writing for many years. My first position in the legal field was serving as a professor’s research assistant while enrolled at Harvard Law School.

What is your judicial experience? After 28 years of practicing law, I was appointed to the Court of Appeals in 2015; I was elected to the Court in a statewide race in 2016 and have served since then. I am now seeking reelection.

What qualities are most important to this role? All judges need to have the appropriate judicial temperament, education, and experience. For appellate judges in particular, strong research and writing skills are required, as well as experience in a wide variety of legal matters.

What is your judicial philosophy? The North Carolina Court of Appeals is an error-correcting court. As such, it is not the role of the judges of this Court to create law or policy for the citizens of our State. In every opinion that I author, I endeavor to adhere closely to this principle—that is, that one of my fundamental duties as a judge on the Court of Appeals is to interpret and apply the law as written.

What sets you apart from your opponent? As one of the longest-serving appellate judges in North Carolina, I have significant, invaluable experience. I have authored approximately 600 opinions during my time on the bench, which are available for review at nccourts.org.

Ed Eldred

Ed Eldred Ed Eldred. (Ed Eldred)

What is your occupation? Attorney.

Why are you running? Our constitutional rights--including the right to vote, the right to free and fair elections, the right to a sound education, and the right to make medical decisions without governmental interference--are under attack by rampant extremism. I will not stand by idly and watch our future be determined by the politics of hate and fear.

What is your judicial experience? I have been a practicing attorney for fifteen years and have not been a judge.

What qualities are most important to this role? An appellate judge must be able to listen to, consider, and apply the law to resolve the parties’ differences. The “opportunity to be heard” is not just wishful thinking. It is the heart of due process. After applying the law to the facts, an appellate judge must then be able to write clearly and effectively to communicate the reasoning behind an opinion.

What is your judicial philosophy? I believe in protecting all of our constitutional freedoms and in applying the law equally to everyone without fear or favor.

What sets you apart from your opponent? I have unmatched real-world experience in the cases that are most often before the Court of Appeals: indigent criminal and parental rights appeals. I have handled about 300 appeals in the Court of Appeals in exactly those types of cases. I have also represented hundreds of parents fighting for their children or to preserve their families at the trial-level. I am a board-certified specialist in child welfare law. A Court of Appeals opinion is not just a theoretical exercise. I will bring a perspective to the Court it does not currently have.

