The Political Beat Candidate Guide: North Carolina primary elections

CHARLOTTE — Primary elections in North Carolina are set for March 5, and many statewide offices have candidates in the running from the Democratic and Republican parties.

The Political Beat asked questions of each candidate in the races. Their unedited responses are below.

GOVERNOR

Democratic candidates:

Did not respond:

Chrelle Booker

Gary Foxx

Michael R. Morgan

Josh Stein

Marcus Williams

Republican candidates:

Mark Robinson (Courtesy of: Mark Robinson)

Mark Robinson

What is your occupation? 35th Lieutenant Governor of North Carolina

Why are you running?-I’m not a career politician. I know what the people of our state are going through because I have lived their struggles. I’ll focus on solutions to the problems North Carolinians face daily.

What is the most important issue in our state and how do you plan to address it?-Schools are struggling and COVID-19 only made it worse. We need to bring accountability to the bureaucracy, get politics out of the classroom, and refocus on academics and career readiness.

What is your position on abortion?-My wife and I have experienced the painful experience of abortion; that’s part of what makes me prolife. I would support a heartbeat bill with protections for extreme situations such as rape, incest or when the life of the mother is in danger.

What bill are you most eager to sign?-I am most looking forward to partnering with parents, teachers and other stakeholders to advance legislation that will strengthen our schools and make our education system better for our students.

What sets you apart from your opponent?-Josh Stein is a career politician and a rubber stamp for Biden and the Democrats. They’ve brought us inflation, struggling schools, rising crime, and more. I’ve partnered with Republican lawmakers who’ve turned our state around and have North Carolina headed in the right direction.

Did not respond:

Dale Folwell

Bill Graham

LT. GOVERNOR

Democratic candidates:

Ben Clark (Courtesy of: Ben Clark)

Ben Clark

What is your occupation?-20-Year Private Sector Professional

Why are you running?-I’m running for Lt. Governor in 2024 to protect ALL of our human rights, constitutional rights, and civil rights. In 2024, we’re going forward and NOT ONE STEP BACK.

What is the most important issue in our state and how do you plan to address it?-The single most important issue we’re confronting is racial and partisan gerrymandering. I can’t say it’s truly the most important issue, when you consider issues like voting rights, reproductive rights, and civil rights – but it is the issue that gives legislative Republicans the virtually unchecked power to impose their will on the entire state. NC has a strong legislature-weak governor model of governance. When you consider that 1) our constitution provides no recourse for citizen-led ballot initiatives, 2) our governor’s veto power is severely curtailed in many areas, and 3) Republicans have been allowed to use sophisticated software to dilute the power of Black and Democratic voters with “surgical precision,” it is extreme partisan and racial gerrymandering that harms the state and our commitment to democracy, equal protection, free and fair elections, and the doctrine of one person, one vote. I will use the bully pulpit of the Lt. Governor’s office to fight Republican attacks on our democratic values and work to elect pro-democracy leaders up and down the ballot.

What do you see the role of Lieutenant Governor as?-Three primary responsibilities - succession, president of the Senate, boards and commissions. As a retired Lt. Colonel who’s been in command of large staffs, I’m best positioned to step into the Governor’s role if, God forbid, it’s needed. I’ve served more terms in the Senate than any other candidate (Dem or Rep) and am most prepared to be its president. Four major boards the LG sits on are Education, Community Colleges, Energy Policy Council, and Military Affairs. I am a former public school science and technology teacher, former UNC-System professor of engineering studies, and retired veteran. My skills, experience, and qualifications perfectly fit this job - and there’s no close second.

What value will you bring to the State Board of Education and what policies will you advocate for? I have more experience in education than anyone else in this race. I’m a former public school teacher and UNC-System Professor. I represented two of the five Leandro counties in the NC Senate for five terms. I will fight to fully fund our schools, protect our kids from Republican attacks on their dignity and humanity, put more books in media centers, not fewer, pay our teachers what they deserve and reward them for advanced education, and fulfill our constitutional obligation of a sound, basic education for every child.

What sets you apart from your opponent? My background, experience, and qualifications set me apart: Retired Lt. Colonel (US Air Force), Retired 5-term NC Senator, Former Public School Science Teacher, Former UNC System Professor, Senate Democratic Caucus Leadership - 4 terms, Chief Democrat on the Redistricting Committee when we broke the last Republican supermajority and elected 7 Democrats to Congress, including Rep. Jeff Jackson, Secured $500 tuition for UNCP and FSU, making college affordable for nearly 1 million families in the Sandhills, Brokered the historic 2021 budget that delivered $100s millions in funding for school construction and critical infrastructure projects in every county in this state, including yours, Sponsored the legislation Gov. Cooper signed to reopen schools and get our kids back to class post-COVID

Rachel Hunt (Courtesy of: Rachel Johnson)

Rachel Hunt

What is your occupation?- North Carolina State Senator.

Why are you running?-As the proud daughter of the Education Governor, Jim Hunt, and a Public School Teacher, Carolyn Hunt., I was raised here in North Carolina. I love this state, but MAGA politicians in Raleigh are trying to move it backward. From their attempts to bankrupt our public schools and send our taxpayer dollars to unproven and unaccountable private schools, to their assault on reproductive freedom, the people of North Carolina deserve better and that’s why I’m running.

What is the most important issue in our state and how do you plan to address it?-The most important issue in this campaign is protecting our reproductive freedoms- Republican politicians in Raleigh have already clear their 12-week ban is only a start, they want to ban abortion entirely. Three generations of women have known the freedom to make their own choices about their bodies, the next three generations deserve that same freedom.

What do you see the role of Lieutenant Governor as?-As a current member of the North Carolina Senate, I’ve seen firsthand why it’s important to have a lieutenant governor who shows up and does the job the people of North Carolina elected her to do. The current lieutenant governor is more concerned with stoking division and promoting culture wars than doing the important work of serving the people of North Carolina. While the current lieutenant governor has a certain flair for the inflammatory, North Carolina unfortunately has had misplaced priorities from its lieutenant governors for over a decade now.I’ll change that track record on day one. I’ll focus the lieutenant governor’s office on making lives better for all North Carolinians. My priority will be improving our schools from pre-K through college to be sure young North Carolinians are getting the quality public education they deserve.

What value will you bring to the State Board of Education and what policies will you advocate for?-As Lt. Governor, I’ll have a seat on the State Board of Education, Where my top priority will be standing up for our children, their families, and their teachers. I’ll do this by standing against the current attempt to bankrupt our public schools and by standing against giving public money to fund unproven and unaccountable private schools. As the Lt. Governor, my commitment will be advocating for the well-being of our children, their families, and teachers. As a member of the State Board of Education, I’d focus on the given responsibilities on the State Board of Education will be to staunchly oppose ongoing efforts that threaten to cripple our public schools financially. I am equally dedicated to resisting the allocation of public funds to support unproven and unaccountable private schools. Together, let’s ensure that our public education system here in North Carolina prioritizes the needs of students, families, and educators.

What sets you apart from your opponent?- I’m running a campaign focused on uniting our state after 12 years of division. That’s why I’ve been endorsed by 6 NC Democrats in Congress, including Congressman Jeff Jackson, and trusted leaders like Mayor Vi Lyles, NC Association of Educators, Durham Committee on Black Affairs, and over 30 State Legislative Democrats. Together, let’s prioritize the people over partisan issues.

Republican candidates:

Peter Boykin (Courtesy of: Peter Boykin)

Peter Boykin

What is your occupation? Govt Military Security Contractor.

Why are you running? We the People, desire to choose leaders who are weary of the established norms and the dominance of a single political entity dictating our lives. It’s high time we elect individuals who understand that their authority stems from the people, not the government. Peter Boykin is a Constitutionalist that Believes Protecting Our Rights is the most important task a Representative of All Citizens MUST do. That is his mission.

What is the most important issue in our state and how do you plan to address it? I believe there is a balance of importance of issues, but it all comes down to Infrastructure, Education, and Jobs. I will act as a liaison between citizens and the legislative branch to push for needed changes to address these issues.

What do you see the role of Lieutenant Governor as? I can say I’m not going to lie unfortunately the position of Lt Governor is restricted to not allow for much power. I would however be a voice in many committees and a liaison between citizens and the legislative branch.

What value will you bring to the State Board of Education and what policies will you advocate for? Every child deserves a sound education, and that’s only possible when families can choose the school environment that’s right for them. I support homeschooling, charter schools, and private schools as an alternative to public schooling, parents should be allowed to know what is going on in their children’s schools, I would ask for more involvement with parents and teachers, lesson plans should be given in advance to parents, and I would like to see cameras in the classrooms.

What sets you apart from your opponent? I am a Constitutionalist for Liberty. I feel that issues are too often pegged as a “Conservative” or “Liberal” issues. Our Constitution was written by many people who shared many views but also disagreed and ultimately there was discussions and compromise that came to a very moderate doctrine that has guided this country for centuries. When you look towards our grand document it is a mixture of Liberal, Moderate, and Conservative ideas and practices and you must be open to everything.

Rivera Douthit (Courtesy of: Rivera Douthit)

Rivera Douthit

What is your occupation? Business Owner

Why are you running? I am running because Jesus asked me to run, and He said now is the time.

What is the most important issue in our state and how do you plan to address it? Election Integrity Influence legislation to minimize mail-in balloting with strict guidelines, minimize early voting to 2 or 3 days, make Election Day a holiday across the state, do away with machines completely and hand count paper ballots and require US Voter ID only.

What do you see the role of Lieutenant Governor as? Lt. governor is the bridge builder between the Executive and Legislative branches. The Lt. Governor serves on multiple committees across the state and is highly influential with Education and the Military. This person opens the legislative sessions in prayer and also may influence legislation, and will be the tie-breaker if there’s a tie in the vote

What value will you bring to the State Board of Education and what policies will you advocate for? I will bring truth and a biblical perspective. I will advocate for education over indoctrination in the curriculums and remove any pornographic and age-inappropriate materials from libraries and classrooms across the state.

What sets you apart from your opponent? I am not a career politician, however:

· From my years as a critical care nurse, I’m a team worker and great at leading. I stay calm and easily prioritize to make important decisions in high-stress environments.

· Also, I admit I don’t have all the answers and have a willingness to surround myself with wise counsel. I’m teachable but also capable of finding the answers needed and great at creating solutions.

· From my years in ministry with women, I work well with people and believe the best leaders are servants first. I am a person of influence, truth, and integrity.

· As an author of 2 books, I believe in finishing what you start.

· As a small business owner, leadership, time management, and budgeting are all skills I will bring to the table.

Marlenis Hernandez Novoa (Courtesy of: Marlenis Hernandez Novoa)

Marlenis Hernandez Novoa

What is your occupation? Owner and CEO at MLHN Libelula LLC

Why are you running? I moved to NC because it is nationally known as a hub for tech and healthcare industries. Since I have been here, however, I have seen that there are significant issues in the state that must be corrected. I am the person to do this!

What is the most important issue in our state, and how do you plan to address it? Several significant issues in NC overlap, and which must be addressed and corrected together. The primary issue I see involves a state education system which, in my view, is simply not competent, nor is it equipping our children for future challenges and opportunities. I will address it by initiating a demand for a state audit of the Dep’t of Public Instruction. I will further initiate and seek to empower a panel that will independently assess public school funding, public school curricula, and the maintenance, upgrading, and overhaul of our school infrastructure.

What do you see the role of Lieutenant Governor as? The Lt. Governor’s office encompasses roughly 14 statutory duties, the most important of which is president of the state Senate. The Lt. Governor assumes a significant role, however, regarding education in NC, since the Lt. Gov. not only is a member of the state Board of Education but also has an influential voice in the operation of charter schools and community colleges in NC as well. This suggests that the Lt. Gov. must be informed, be aware, and be personally involved at all levels with the viability, efficiency, and competency, at all levels, with academic success in our NC schools.

What value will you bring to the State Board of Education, and what policies will you advocate for? Noting my previous answer, I must also note that I am a parent of two children in the Wake County School system. I have noted several problems within their schools, especially in the area of teacher mentoring, and in how students are coached, approached, or treated as students. I am aware that there are some cultural issues, as well as certain biases, in how students are taught or accommodated by the teachers and the school administration. As Lt. Gov, I will strongly advocate for programs and procedures that will improve student competency levels. I will foster improved coordination between the schools and the parents regarding their children’s progress in the schools, and with the parents having more inclusion in their children’s fundamental rights to a legitimate, first-class education. I will also advocate for an audit of all state school expenses, including teacher’s pay levels, and the maintenance and operation of our schools.

What sets you apart from your opponent(s)? I am not only a public school parent, I also own, and am the principal operator, of a private business. In addition, I am an accredited and certified EMT, Paramedic, and Firefighter, and have served as a FEMA Incident Commander. No other candidate is experienced or capable of addressing public health concerns, or emergency health issues like I can. No other candidate has the boot-on-the-ground experience that I can bring to the Lt. Governor’s office. As a First Responder, as a parent, and as a business operator, I will bring my experience to the state level to address, and to fix, the problems that are holding North Carolina back as a world-class healthcare, tech, and business-friendly center for excellence. I have learned from my years of experience in these various areas that it requires a coordinated team effort to accomplish defined goals. I know how to do that, and I am determined to create a 24/7 effort to make North Carolina the premier location for its citizens, its businesses, its farms, and its educational and academic communities.

Did not respond:

Deanna Ballard

Jeffrey Elmore

Allen Mashburn

Jim O’Neill

Sam Page

Ernest Reeves

Hal Weatherman

Seth Woodall

ATTORNEY GENERAL

Democratic candidates:

Satana Deberry (Courtesy of: Santana Deberry)

Satana Deberry

What is your occupation? Durham, District Attorney

Why are you running? I am running for North Carolina Attorney General because North Carolina deserves someone to advocate for them. It matters when you are fighting for your reproductive rights, it matters when you’re fighting for your voting rights, and it matters when you need access to affordable healthcare. I have been an advocate as District Attorney in Durham and I am ready to advocate for the state of North Carolina. This is not a job to hang out in until it is time to run for another office - it is a real position that has real consequences for the people of this state. As a native North Carolinian, someone whose family was enslaved in the same community in which I grew up, I could not stand by and watch another Democrat bargain away the rights of our most vulnerable populations in service to their own political career. We need an experienced, knowledgeable, lawyer willing to stand up for us.

What is the most important issue facing our residents and how do you plan to address it? The protection of reproductive rights - NC has joined other states in severely restricting the rights of women and their healthcare providers around reproductive choices. This not only implicates abortion but issues around pregnancy and reproductive choices. NC could very easily follow the legal landscape in places like Texas where prosecutors and courts are substituting their political judgment for healthcare choices. In the wake of NC’s changing legal atmosphere, we are already seeing obstetricians and gynecologists leaving the state - even when their services do not include the termination of pregnancy. This restricts healthcare access and affordability for all North Carolinians with many people in rural communities or communities of color having to travel long distances for basic care. Rural counties are experiencing the consolidation of healthcare systems in our state with fewer specialty care options driving up the costs for everyone. The protection of civil and voting rights - I would expand the newly created Civil Rights Unit. As Attorney General, I would use existing authority to conduct civil rights investigations - adding more staff and devoting more funding to impact litigation. Consumer protection - I would protect against the continued attempts to defraud North Carolinians out of their hard-earned money. Whether that is by protecting seniors from fraud, workers from wage theft, or companies trying to defraud consumers.

How will you use your office to tackle the fentanyl and opioid crisis? Like every state, NC’s response to the opioid epidemic has been slow and disjointed. Some counties have more access to public health resources while other counties treat the epidemic as a purely criminal justice issue. Law enforcement agencies continue to focus on small-scale dealing rather than the large-scale trafficking of prescription and street drugs to the detriment of our communities. The distribution of opioid settlement funds has also been inconsistent from county to county. As AG, I would use a combined impact litigation strategy with consultation services to local governments on how to implement both public safety and public health strategies to decrease opioid use. I would encourage the expansion of Narcan distribution to reduce the risk of overdose deaths while also focusing on federal and state task forces to reduce the trafficking of fentanyl. The next Attorney General should also commit to holding counties accountable for using the settlement money to address community needs and not divert the funds to fill budget deficits or on other projects.

Will you defend North Carolina in lawsuits if you personally disagree with their basis? As I mentioned above, a Democratic Attorney General in NC is going to have to show some political courage. For me, that means being willing to stand for the personal freedoms and rights of the most vulnerable people in our state. To me that means fighting the General Assembly over reproductive rights and healthcare access (especially for queer children and their families). It means being willing to litigate issues of voting and civil rights and environmental justice with the same fervor and legal certainty as the General Assembly does. One of the things the NC General Assembly does is to hire outside counsel to represent them and not the people of NC. I will aggressively fight that in the courts. will also join other states and Attorneys General to litigate at the federal level and support progressive issues in the courts.

What sets you apart from your opponent? I am easily the most qualified person to be Attorney General in this race. I might be the most qualified person to ever run for this position. I have done all the things that were asked of me - go to school, do well, work for your people. And I did all those things to put me in a position to influence the future of policy in this state. Progressive values mean that we judge someone on what we know they can do - not what they say they can do. I have a progressive record that speaks for itself. I have hired a diverse group of people to work everywhere in which I have led - and given many of them opportunities to advance their careers in ways a traditional manager would not. I have required my staff to be trained in issues of racial equity for longer than it has been popular. I instituted policies and procedures in my office that the Governor’s Task Force on Racial Equity has adopted almost wholesale. There has never been a candidate with more openly progressive values than I have exhibited in my career and during my time as an elected official.

Did not respond:

Jeff Jackson

Tim Dunn

SEC. OF STATE

Republican candidates:

Chad Brown (Courtesy of: Chad Brown)

Chad Brown

What is your occupation?-I hold a role as a steel sales executive, leveraging my expertise to drive growth and forge successful business relationships. Additionally, I proudly serve as a public servant on the Gaston County Commission, working diligently to represent and advocate for the needs of our community. By seamlessly intertwining my passion for business and my dedication to public service, I strive to make a meaningful impact and foster mutually beneficial connections.

Why are you running?-I am running for the office of North Carolina Secretary of State because I truly care about the people of North Carolina and want to make a positive impact on their lives. I believe in the power of good governance and the importance of protecting and promoting the interests of our state. I want to ensure that every North Carolinian has a fair chance to succeed and thrive. The North Carolina Secretary of State office possesses several unique and important qualities that make it a crucial part of the state government and legal system.

What is the most important issue facing our state and how do you plan to address it?- My primary focus would be on addressing the most important issue facing our state: fostering economic growth and supporting entrepreneurship. I understand that a thriving business environment is crucial for the well-being of our communities and the overall prosperity of North Carolina.

How will you use your office to support and help people starting businesses?-I am dedicated to supporting and helping people starting businesses. My primary focus will be on fostering economic growth and entrepreneurship, recognizing their importance for our communities and the overall prosperity of North Carolina. To achieve this, I will prioritize business services and provide accessible resources for entrepreneurs. Streamlining the registration and filing process will make it easier for them to start their businesses. I will also promote a business-friendly environment that encourages innovation and growth. Safeguarding trademarks and tradenames is another key aspect of my plan. By implementing efficient processes and strong protections for trademark registration, I will empower businesses to flourish and protect their creative ideas. Additionally, I will enforce securities regulations to protect investors and maintain a fair financial market. Prioritizing consumer protection and ensuring fair and transparent elections are also integral parts of my approach. Overall, my goal as Secretary of State will be to create an environment conducive to business growth, provide comprehensive support for entrepreneurs, and prioritize consumer protection. By serving as a bridge between the government and the people, I will work tirelessly to build a stronger and more connected North Carolina, where entrepreneurship thrives and economic opportunities abound.

How will you protect consumers from counterfeit items?-As North Carolina Secretary of State, I will be dedicated to protecting consumers from counterfeit items by enhancing the existing anti-counterfeiting task force and fostering collaboration with local law enforcement agencies. The task force, comprised of skilled local law enforcement officers, will continue to investigate and take legal action against counterfeit operations. By strengthening partnerships with local law enforcement agencies, we can expand our reach and effectively address the issue. This collaboration will involve sharing intelligence, coordinating investigations, and conducting joint operations to disrupt counterfeit networks. In addition, public awareness campaigns will be launched to educate consumers about the risks of counterfeit products and how to identify them. Empowering consumers with knowledge will enable them to make informed purchasing decisions and safeguard themselves from counterfeit goods. Through the integration of the task force and support from local law enforcement, it will be fully committed to combating counterfeiting, enforcing the law, and raising awareness to protect consumers.

What sets you apart from your opponents?-My previous experience in government and politics, along with my background as a professional baseball player and being a father, sets me apart from my opponents in the race for North Carolina Secretary of State. With a deep understanding of government processes and policy issues, I am well-prepared to navigate bureaucracy and effectively serve the people of North Carolina. My time as a professional athlete taught me valuable lessons in teamwork, perseverance, and discipline, which I apply to my work as a public servant. As a father, I am passionate about creating a better future for our children and advocating for their education and well-being. Combining these experiences, I bring a unique blend of knowledge, leadership, and a commitment to public service. I believe these qualities make me the best candidate to serve as Secretary of State and make a positive impact in our state.

Jesse Thomas (Courtesy of: Jesse Thomas)

Jesse Thomas

What is your occupation?-Retired CEO, Healthy Blue, for Blue Cross Blue Shield NC; former Business Executive and Citizen Public Servant Volunteer.

Why are you running?-The office has become unremarkable and running on auto-pilot after 28 years of democratic incumbency. It has devolved into mostly being the Chief Notary Officer of the State. As such, the role is operating well below its power and authority to be an aggressive Chief Economy and Business Services Officer of the State. Additionally, the Governor and Lt. Governor as officers in the Council of Government have term limits. Since the Secretary of State is the other officer within the Council of Government, who can constitutionally succeed the Governor, it should have the same constraints. In that regard, the office should likewise be subject to term limits to ensure regular and timely executive turnover to inject freshness, new ideas, disruptive innovation, and new thought leadership by being a potential successor to the Governor during extenuating circumstances. I will be a full-throated champion as Secretary of State to be subject to term limits; and become more accountable to work with a fierce urgency of now to stimulate the economy, grow businesses, and help tame inflation through a more fair and responsible tax policy.

What is the most important issue facing our state and how do you plan to address it?-The volatile economy and jobs. As our next Secretary of State, I will be an aggressive advocate to the General Assembly to enact a zero percent state income tax by 2030 for all our citizens. And, to do so for our seniors, teachers, first responders, and active duty military by the end of the 2028 biennial budget. Also, I will be an energetic Chief Emissary Officer (CEO) traveling throughout the State promoting business expansion and across the country to encourage new business relocation to North Carolina.

How will you use your office to support and help people starting businesses?-I will modernize the office and streamline the overwhelming website. And, my office will implement a business one-stop system beginning with business registrations including trademarks, then integrating notaries, then UCC, etc. This will become easier once the Business One stop is in place. Add a “chatbot” to the website like some of the other state websites have already done. Equally important, I will champion “Sandbox” initiatives to further stimulate existing businesses and to better enable new business innovation through the reduction of unnecessary red tape and overburdensome regulations.

How will you protect consumers from counterfeit items?-Collaborate in a bi-partisan manner across law enforcement and regulatory agencies of to aggressively investigate, pursue, and enforce our statutes, standards, and regulations to the fullest extent of the law. The rule of law will be judiciously administered and overseen with exactness and integrity.

What sets you apart from your opponents?-I’m a no nonsense citizen public servant, business executive and retired health plan CEO. I’m experienced in leading multi-billion dollar organizations with economic impact on thousands of employees. And, I’m not a career politician or beholden to a tribal litmus test. Instead, I’m guided by two simple principles: 1) does it pass the straight face test, and 2) does it put the interest of “we the people” ahead of the interests of pure politics and eliminate the status quo?

Christine Villaverde (Courtesy of: Christine Villaverde)

Christine Villaverde

What is your occupation? Homeschool Mom and Small Business Owner

Why are you running? I am running for North Carolina Secretary of State because the office is responsible for driving economic growth across North Carolina. Small businesses are the backbone of our state’s economy but burdensome regulations and fees are hindering the creation of new businesses. The current Incumbent has failed to create new and improved processes to support entrepreneurship and instead has failed to create an office that is transparent, efficient, or even responsive to North Carolinians. Citizens deserve the best possible constituent experience from their elected officials. As North Carolina’s next Secretary of State, I will ensure that citizens can access information and services quickly through various channels. Citizens must be able to access the services of the Secretary of States office more easily and I will ensure that my agency proactively provides up-to-date and accurate information to better streamline agency services.

What is the most important issue facing our state and how do you plan to address it? Various agencies within the North Carolina Executive Branch have recently handed down extensive rules and regulations, many of which place undue burdens on businesses and continue to hinder job creation. Many of these mandates and rules are not at all necessary for the public interest and simply advance personal agendas. To strengthen North Carolina’s economy, I will fight to reduce the burdens placed on businesses, particularly on small businesses. For businesses to thrive in North Carolina, the government simply needs to get out of the way. This means reducing regulatory burdens and regulations and streamlining processes for those creating a business with the Secretary of State’s office. Rolling back these burdensome regulations and reducing the size and overreach of our government will be a priority of mine as Secretary of State.

How will you use your office to support and help people starting businesses? On average creating an LLC in other states after the registration documents are submitted takes anywhere between a week and 10 business days for completion; however, North Carolina can take up to 7 weeks. As Secretary of State, I will improve customer service experiences by innovating and pushing forward with better practices, implementing modern tools such as AI, and better utilize available technology to streamline agency processes. I would also like to create a small fleet of mobile offices to better serve the often forgotten Western and Eastern North Carolina rural communities.

How will you protect consumers from counterfeit items? With an expanding global economy through online sales, it has never been easier to sell counterfeit goods to unsuspecting consumers in North Carolina. Working together with various law enforcement agencies to raise awareness of the scale of this problem across North Carolina is the first step to combatting this type of crime. I would use my status as Secretary of State to be a vocal advocate in educating North Carolinians on the danger counterfeit goods can be to their health and safety, on how they negatively impact American jobs, and how they harm our economy overall. Enhancing post-discovery penalties on anyone involved in the trafficking of counterfeit items with civil fines or even incarceration will also be a priority of my office.

What sets you apart from your opponents? What sets me apart from the other candidates is the fact that I am the most educated, trained, and qualified to be a successful Secretary of State. I have previous law enforcement training and experience; The Secretary of State’s office has investigative and prosecutorial authority over fraud and counterfeiting which makes my law enforcement experience an asset. I have experience supporting over 500 elected officials and 6000 employees as the NC Judicial Branch Emergency Manager, and I have a Master’s Degree in Public Policy/Public Administration from Liberty University. I have the skills, ability, training, and education to create an organization that will make it easier to start a small business, protect citizens from fraud and counterfeiting, and create an office that always prioritizes people.

AUDITOR

Republican candidates:

Dave Boliek (Courtesy of: Dave Boliek)

Dave Boliek

What is your occupation? Attorney, Business Person, Member of the UNC-CH Board of Trustees (immediate past chair and current Budget Chair)

Why are you running? I am a life-long North Carolinian and this State has given so much to me and my family that I want to give back to the State by serving.

What is the most important issue in our state and how do you plan to address it? Holding Public School administrators accountable for the money taxpayers provide. As State Auditor I will Audit our Public Schools to determine exactly how our tax money is spent. We need to get back to a classical education model and identify costly unnecessary programs so we can direct more resources to the classrooms.

How will you use your office to investigate and protect taxpayer dollars? We will develop a strategic plan based on conservative principles, designed: to audit the public schools; audit agencies that the previous auditor did not or would not audit (Elections, Transportation, Health and Human Services); and create a rapid response team to address immediate critical issues such as the massive accounting errors in Durham County which caused school classes to be cancelled.

What do you plan to do to hold agencies accountable? As an Auditor, I will tackle the financial audit requirements with a conservative approach. I will add performance audits to let the public and lawmakers know where agencies, institutions, and recipients of state dollars are not being efficient.

What sets you apart from your opponent? I am a former prosecutor, and an attorney and I earned a master’s degree in business administration. In my public service, I have led the conservative reform of a multi-billion dollar budget and that reform corrected decades of neglect. I have dared to stand up in the face of pressure and criticism from liberal and progressive elements to make bold and decisive decisions based on conservative principles.

Jack Clark (Courtesy of: Jack Clark)

Jack Clark

What is your occupation- Research Assistant in the General Assembly.

Why are you running?-I want to make North Carolina the best-run state in the country. I’m not running because I love campaigning or want a fancy title. I’m running because I’ve felt God calling me to serve the people of North Carolina in this manner, as I can make a more positive impact for people here than I felt I made in the private sector. My desire to serve led me to leave a safe career in accounting into the chaotic world of politics, and now into the even more chaotic world of campaigning. Few auditors seek public office, being a more introverted profession. I wanted to allow NC to have a qualified Auditor who knows how to do the job from day one. I had to step up, and hope that my story inspires others to see the political world as something they, too, can join.

What is the most important issue in our state and how do you plan to address it?-I believe the polarization of this state is destroying trust in the public sphere on all sides. No one trusts each other including people of the same political persuasion. I am an honest, respectful person, and I intend to lead by example as a trustworthy servant of the people. The auditor’s role is to be unbiased and objective. An auditor is also only as good as his or her integrity. Without integrity, no one would trust the results, which would render the work worthless. My department will work well with everyone and start to chip away at the negative cycle that politics often breeds.

How will you use your office to investigate and protect taxpayer dollars?-My priority is to find the tax dollars missed by the prior auditor and to audit those places that have flown under the radar. After 15 years, any administration would have developed blind spots. It is especially important in auditing to bring fresh perspectives into engagements.

My goal will always be to find the objective truth. I will not carry personal bias or agenda into any audit. Ideally, everywhere I audit will agree with my team’s findings.

Lastly, to protect taxpayer money, I will focus on leaving everywhere I audit with stronger controls and procedures so that fraud and waste do not occur in the future. More important than catching fraud is preventing fraud. I will be a forward-looking auditor who will prevent fraud.

What do you plan to do to hold agencies accountable?

Essentially, auditing is the process of making places prove claims that they are making. Performing audits well, then, forces agencies to support all their claims of where the money goes and how it’s used. Reviewing documentation and asking questions is a simple yet powerful way to ensure accountability.

I will also audit with a mindset that we in the profession call professional skepticism. As I have said, I will not take personal biases or agendas into any audit. This also ensures that all agencies understand that they can be audited, rather than those who campaign promise to audit certain agencies, thereby leaving others to see themselves as under the radar.

What sets you apart from your opponent?-I am the only candidate in any party with the following qualifications:

- Master’s degree in accounting (Audit Track)

- CPA license (Audit exam was the highest score of 4 exams – 98)

- Experience in auditing in the private sector (as both external and internal auditor)

- 21st-century audit experience (of any kind)

- 21st century major accounting firm experience (Grant Thornton)

To be a State Auditor, the most important qualification is to understand auditing. I have education, training, and experience in the field. There are skills and mindsets necessary for proper auditing that someone cannot develop unless they have audited.

In addition, I have current NC budget experience as a Research Assistant to a budget chair. That means I know where the money is supposed to go, and I have the skills to audit where it goes.

Lastly – and most importantly – I recognize that the Auditor position is a lot like a judge’s position: you want someone who rules objectively based on the facts. There is no room for a personal agenda or making campaign promises on what cases you’ll take and how you’ll rule.

Charles Dingee (Courtesy of: Charles Dingee)

Charles Dingee

What is your occupation? Small business owner

Why are you running? I want to hold the government accountable. In schools across North Carolina, we have gotten away from teaching children the basics of reading and writing and instead are focusing on diversity teaching. e have gotten complacent with allowing the government to waste our money and it needs to stop

What is the most important issue in our state and how do you plan to address it? Election integrity. Per the state board of elections, almost 180,000 are registered to vote but don’t have a driver’s license or social security number. This is in direct violation of the HAVA Act. How can the state board be breaking its own rules and doing nothing about it.

How will you use your office to investigate and protect taxpayer dollars? I plan to use it as the tool it was designed for to hold the government accountable. I want to first go through all the levels of government that have not been audited in more than a decade. I will increase the number of fiscal audits that are done instead of just doing compliance audits.

What do you plan to do to hold agencies accountable? By increasing the number of audits. In addition, publishing the information in a way the average person can quickly and easily understand exactly what the results are. Folks live busy lives and don’t have time to read through hundreds of pages of information. The audits should be useful for the end user and the taxpayer.

What sets you apart from your opponent? I am not wanting to be the State Auditor to make friends. I am going to be a thorn in the side to all levels of government and hold them accountable. I am not an establishment candidate like the others. I plan to work for the people to ensure their money is not wasted.

Jeff Tarte (Courtesy of: Jeff Tarte)

Jeff Tarte

What is your occupation?-Management Consultant

Why are you running?-I was asked to run for the State Auditor position by colleagues, my wife and the immediate former State Auditor. They asked me to run because they felt none of the other candidates are prepared with the necessary experience and knowledge to successfully lead the Office of State Auditor’s (OSA) staff of 175+ professionals and the $16M annual operating budget.

What is the most important issue in our state and how do you plan to address it?-Fraud and waste are the biggest issues that the State Auditor can immediately impact. I am aware that there is waste in virtually every state agency and department. IT is universally abused because there is no central point of accounting. In aggregate, IT wastes tens of millions of taxpayer dollars every year. Additionally, I have identified over $100M of funds that are available to be recovered from overpayments and fraud in Medicaid, insurance fraud, as well as fraud in the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP). Annual Comprehensive Financial Reports vs independent financial audits takes time to explain, but know it is a problem. The way to address this problem is through a specialized center for detecting and preventing fraud and waste. More details in the next question.

How will you use your office to investigate and protect taxpayer dollars?-Day one I will begin to set up a technology center within the OSA focused on detecting and preventing fraud and waste. I will leverage Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and auditbots. I will introduce blockchain, sophisticated identity management and rules engine tools to assist in pattern recognition and identification of fraud. I will hire and utilize the skills of AI engineers, forensic auditors and data analytic scientists. The State Auditor has subpoena authority to require information to be provided to assist in the investigation and identification of waste and fraud. Currently the State Auditor has no authority to pursue waste and fraud. There is a massive quantity of fraud and waste in state government. I know where much of it is located. I will seek Demand letter authority to enable the State Auditor to immediately pursue and recover monies that were fraudulently gained and stop the flow of monies that are being wasted.

What do you plan to do to hold agencies accountable? The state Auditor has two primary functions, audit and investigate. Any agency/department/entity receiving state funds is subject to being investigated by the State Auditor. The work of the State Auditor must be predicated on fact-based evidence, be transparent and independent from outside influences. State Auditor has subpoena authority, thus the ability to secure all information necessary to conduct its audits and investigations. Fraud, waste and severe operational inefficiencies are identified through rigorous and thorough performance, operations, IT and other investigative audits. Contrary to some beliefs, the State Auditor has no enforcement authority. Any enforcement authority of the State Auditor comes through influence, persuasion and building sound working relationships with those agencies with actual enforcement authority such as the AG and SBI. “Sunshine” and transparency are important tools to achieve accountability. The work and findings of the State Auditor should be open and available to the scrutiny of the public. State Auditor does not need to be liked, just respected.

What sets you apart from your opponent?-One of the primary responsibilities of the State Auditor is to ensure the accuracy of the financials for state agencies and departments. If you are required to verify the accuracy of your financial statements to secure a loan, who do you hire; realtor, trial attorney, staff assistant for a legislator or Partner from one of the largest accounting and consulting firms in the world? These are your actual choices to select from for NC State Auditor, who do you think is best prepared to do the job? I am a three term State Senator, three term Mayor of Cornelius and former Partner at EY, which is the 3rd largest accounting firm in the world. I understand how government works. I have run a successful national business. I understand running a global accounting and management consulting practice that is multiple times larger than the Office of State Auditor. The work of the State Auditor is the same work I have done professionally for over 30 years for clients in all 50 states and 5 countries. Compare detailed backgrounds of all the candidates, I am the only candidate with the actual skills and experience to do this job.

Did not respond:

Jim Kee

Anthony Wayne Street

TREASURER

Democratic candidates:

Gabe Esparza (Courtesy of: Gabe Esparza)

Gabriel Esparza

What is your occupation? Former Associate Administrator, U.S. Small Business Administration

Why are you running? I’m running for Treasurer because we’ve got to bring people together to invest in North Carolina’s future – creating both opportunity and financial security for everyone. I will honor the public service of our state employees and retirees by ensuring the long-term stability of our pension fund, fighting to lower healthcare costs, and leading an innovation agenda across our economy. Experience matters and I will deliver for North Carolina.

What is the most important issue facing our state and how do you plan to address it? Over the past 5 years, North Carolina’s pension fund has been the worst-performing pension fund in the country. Not only has it lagged behind the other fifty states, it has underperformed the market, and even failed to meet internal benchmarks set by the Treasurer’s office itself. The practical implication of this failure is that either the General Assembly or agency employers are required to make an increasingly larger payment into the fund. And who, in turn, funds these agencies – the taxpayers! To make matters worse, the General Assembly recently passed legislation allowing hospital employees at UNC Health and ECU Health to leave the state pension fund and set up their retirement system. The collective result of these dual predicaments is that the state’s AAA credit rating is at risk. I bring decades of both corporate and government experience to address these challenges. We will deploy a different investment strategy (detailed below), attract experienced investors to the Treasurer’s Office, initiate a robust public communications strategy, and work across both public and private institutions to ensure the long-term stability of the fund.

How would you use your office to address medical costs? I see three opportunities to address medical costs. First, the current Treasurer cut off reimbursement of weight loss drugs which fails to appreciate long-term cost avoidance when people lose weight. But it also exposes the ridiculously high cost of drugs. We should restructure the drug-buyer-middleman relationship to focus on generic drugs only and negotiate the highest cost, brand name drugs directly from the Treasurer’s office. The second issue is the transition from Blue Cross to Aetna. The contract bidding process for a new plan administrator was highly questionable and is, in fact, the subject of litigation. If the court orders a re-do of the process, that responsibility would likely fall to the new Treasurer and create another opportunity to lower costs. Finally, too many people carry burdensome medical debt. Most hospitals end up selling the debt to nefarious collections agencies for pennies on the dollar. I’ll work with non-profits like RIP Medical Debt who are buying this debt and simply relieving people of their obligations. I bring decades of experience negotiating corporate deals, running contract bid processes, and creating value through innovative approaches – and I want to put those skills to work for North Carolinians.

How will you continue to use your office to get unclaimed property and cash back to the people who own it? Unclaimed property management has the untapped potential to leverage both technology and robust marketing outreach to return the over $1B sitting in the state’s coffers. By leveraging AI, we should be able to more accurately match abandoned accounts with their rightful owners. At the same time, this strikes me as a marketing challenge – meaning that we should be able to more vigorously communicate with North Carolinians regarding the opportunity to claim money that is theirs. I have a proven track record of both technology and marketing leadership to take this operation to a new level.

How will you responsibly invest the funds entrusted to you as part of the state pension fund? To responsibly invest the assets of the pension fund, I would begin by reviewing market conditions and current obligations to determine an updated asset allocation strategy. Based on the outcome of the study, I would set forth a new investment strategy that makes the following changes: First, let’s put cash to work. The fund’s cash position is exceedingly high, so I would shift an additional $10 billion of cash into higher-return investment vehicles, reducing cash from 14% to 6%. Second, I would allocate more money to private equity which has seen outsized returns over the last five years and out-performed the public equity markets. As a hedge against further inflation, this would also include investments in real assets – opportunities like infrastructure, renewables technology, and natural resources. And finally, let the fund’s investments also reflect our shared values – where we can do good for the fund while also doing good for North Carolina. This includes creating an in-state investment mandate and utilizing emerging asset managers in order to provide meaningful opportunities to women and minority investors – a group that studies reveal has positively outperformed.

What sets you apart from your opponents? In the race for NC State Treasurer, experience matters. This a big job that entails leadership of a 500-person organization, sole decision-making authority over a $115B pension fund, and management of a state healthcare plan for upwards of 750,000 people. You can’t put a rookie in this job. I have a top-notch education (Stanford and Harvard) that provided the foundation for a successful 25+ year career in the private sector leading large organizations, going toe-to-toe negotiating against large corporate interests, managing budgets, and investing money. I also have over a decade of public sector experience as both a Commissioner of the Civil Service Commission and a senior official in the Biden Administration. In contrast, my opponent has no management experience to speak of – never managed a team, never negotiated a deal, and critically – has never managed any money. North Carolinians should put their faith in someone who has a track record of creating jobs, growing businesses, generating revenue, and saving lives. I am committed to leveraging my skills and experience on behalf of all North Carolinians.

Did not respond:

Wesley Harris

Republican candidates:

Brad Briner (Courtesy of: Brad Briner)

Brad Briner

What is your occupation? Investment Professional, recently retired

Why are you running? I am running because I am uniquely qualified for the role of State Treasurer given my long experience in the investment business and because I believe that I can deliver materially better performance in our pension plans than has been the case historically. We are currently sending one of every six dollars we collect in income taxes each year into the pension plans, and with just industry-level performance, we can reduce that contribution to zero over time. This would free up several billion dollars a year for North Carolina to return to taxpayers or spend on other priorities. I have been in the investment business for the last 25 years, investing multi-billion-dollar portfolios for UNC’s endowment and then for one of the wealthiest people in the world. As a result of these experiences, I am very familiar with how to manage large investment programs like the North Carolina Retirement System and have delivered strong performance for my prior clients. I can certainly do the same for North Carolina.

What is the most important issue facing our state and how do you plan to address it? The most important issue facing our state as it relates to the job of State Treasurer is the large unfunded liability that we have accrued across the state pension and health plans. These are currently estimated to be over $40 billion versus a total state budget of $27 billion. As mentioned above, with better pension plan performance, we can reduce and ultimately eliminate these unfunded liabilities. I am the only candidate in the race who has managed investment programs previously, and have a detailed plan to fix pension performance available on my website: www.bradbriner.com

How would you use your office to address medical costs? As the chair of the board of the State Health Plan, the State Treasurer has substantial influence over the largest payer of medical costs in the state. From this position, and with a clear understanding of the magnitude of the unfunded liability associated with the State Health Plan, it will be incumbent on the next Treasurer to build on Treasurer Folwell’s great work in addressing this liability. The plan will require either more revenue or less cost, over time to be solvent – and we will explore all options to put the plan on a more sustainable footing.

How will you continue to use your office to get unclaimed property and cash back to the people who own it? Treasurer Folwell deserves a tremendous amount of credit for implementing the new NC Cash website and procedures over the last several years, which has helped accelerate the return of property to those who own it. In addition to improving upon that system where possible, I will continue his consistent highlighting of the program in regular Treasurer communications.

How will you responsibly invest the funds entrusted to you as part of the state pension fund? As mentioned previously, I have a detailed plan on my website about this (www.bradbriner.com). In short, though, we need to substantially decrease the allocations to low-returning assets like cash and deploy new investment into opportunities that have been created by the inflation created by the Biden Administration (and associated rise in interest rates). Specifically, we would materially increase investment in lower-rated bonds and loans, and in commercial real estate, both of which have higher prospective returns than they have in many years.

What sets you apart from your opponents? Experience and qualifications. No one else in the race has experience managing capital, yet all agree that the performance of the pension plan is the most important area for improvement.

AJ Daoud (Courtesy of: AJ Daoud)

A.J. Daoud

What is your occupation? Former Police Officer, N.C. Lottery Commissioner currently CEO of Funeral Management Company.

Why are you running? As a former Government Employee, I experienced firsthand the value of having a Treasurer who cares about Watching how taxpayer dollars are spent and taking care of OUR government employees. Until the current Treasurer, Dale Folwell, the focus was how many Wall Street Contract could be given as political favors. Mr. Folwell and I have proven that we take care of the employees’ benefits while caring for the proper use of taxpayers’ dollars.

What is the most important issue facing our state and how do you plan to address it?- In this current financial recession it is of the most urgent nature that we watch every dollar in government, how it is spent and what’s the return. A strong review of financial performance is a top priority. The State of North Carolina has had recent incidents of employees or managers embezzling from various towns. Those suspects were not arrested nor have heard investigations. The current Treasurer has assisted those governments back to financial health without hurting taxpayers by increasing local taxes and tight oversight of budgets and expense control.

How would you use your office to address medical costs? Treasurer Folwell has been dealing with Blue Cross and Blue Shield with Hospital Corporation in medical cost control for Government Employees. I experienced difficulties while a police officer of affording health care and dealing with hospital/doctor charges. The treasurer has some success in negotiating services and medical cost price locks. Much more needs to be done. As I told the SEANC panel in a recent interview, the negotiations and communications need to continue. As a matter of record, neither of my competitors in these elections has addressed this issue. With my experience as a police officer and an executive with a public company doing Multi-Million Dollar Acquisitions/Merger, I have the experience to take this to the next level.

How will you continue to use your office to get unclaimed property and cash back to the people who own it? This program was greatly expanded by the current treasurer where it was dormant under the past administration. The current marketing is good but expansion of advertising via Television and the Internet may expand this program to a much greater number of North Carolina citizens.

How will you responsibly invest the funds entrusted in you as part of the state pension fund? Treasurer Folwell has spent the last 8 years getting rid of Wall Street Advisory Contracts Saving taxpayers 650 million dollars. He established an internal department of over 30 advisors and analysts to monitor and obtain information to maximize investment returns with minimal risk. There is an Investment Advisor Board which also approves any Treasurer and staff recommendations. One of the other candidates has recently in a Business Magazine mentioned the first thing he would do is bring in 4 Wall Street Experts to advise him. Years have been spent eliminating the high dollar Wall Street Advisory Contract costing us the taxpayers millions more than internal oversight. Well, that candidate and his firm have strong ties to Bloomberg (story in Bloomberg.com) Seems Wall Street wants to get control of the office and control YOUR Pension. Say NO to Bloomberg in North Carolina.

What sets you apart from your opponents? Many facets separate us from the others. First, the others do not have any government experience in operations and budgeting. We have had responsibility for oversight of Police Budgets, Non-Profit budgets, and Lottery budgets. Note that the Lottery during my tenure was a 5-billion-dollar annual budget. My fight with staff on items that I felt were wasteful spending was reallocated back toward education. Proven Fiscal Conservative with taxpayer’s funds. Second, neither has started and grew a company from scratch. My company started at zero and had annual revenues of seven figures. They haven’t had to meet a payroll nor hustle for marketing or cry when at an employee’s mother’s funeral. Lastly Wall Street Bloomberg and Mrs. Johnson have not mentioned the other functions of the Treasurer Office and plans, Example Financial Operations Division. How are we to increase oversight of budgets or how to keep the AAA Bond rating that North Carolina obtained under this administration? I am the only one in the contest who publicly announced I will continue the programs of Treasurer Dale Folwell expand upon them and bring my law enforcement experience to crack down on those who steal from the public taxpayers’ dollars.

Did not respond:

Rachel Johnson

SUPT. OF PUBLIC INSTRUCTION

Democratic candidates:

Did not respond:

Kenon Crumble

C.R. Katie Eddings

Mo Green

Republican candidates:

Did not respond:

Catherine Truitt

Michele Morrow

INSURANCE COMMISSIONER

Democratic candidates:

Natasha Marcus (Courtesy of: Natasha Marcus)

Natasha Marcus

What is your occupation?-NC State Senator, former attorney and non-profit fundraiser

Why are you running?-I have been a State Senator since 2019, serving on several committees including Commerce & Insurance. I am an effective advocate for the people, motivated by my passion for justice & fairness. I was a litigation attorney. I’m ready to use my skills to represent all North Carolinians on the Council of State. I am angry that the current Commissioner fails to do the job he was elected to do. Mr. Causey is supposed to represent the people, not the insurance companies. He is supposed to promote fire safety & keep insurance rates low. Yet, he lost the respect of firefighters when he sacked leadership at the Fire Marshal’s Office over a political fight. He lost the trust of NC consumers by agreeing to 19 rate hikes without a single public hearing. He lost the respect of voters by failing to address the costly impacts of climate change. NC needs an Insurance Commissioner who respects the people she serves, provides the transparency they deserve, with litigation experience to hold full public hearings on rate hike requests and cross-examine insurance companies, and who will address the impacts of climate change. In short, I can do the job better than the incumbent - so I’m running.

What is the most important issue facing our state and how do you plan to address it?-The most important issue that relates to this race is the economic stress that families feel. Under the current Commissioner, insurance rates have risen 19 times, faster than the rate of inflation, homeowners’ rates are higher than the national average, and prices are almost unaffordable, especially on the coast and for inexperienced drivers. As Insurance Commissioner, I will be an advocate for the people of NC, to ensure that they don’t pay one penny more than necessary for insurance. I’ll do this by holding full public hearings like the previous Insurance Commissioners (Wayne Goodwin and Jim Long) did, to force insurance companies to justify under oath any increased prices, and I’ll cross-examine their evidence. I’ll root out insurance fraud because it increases the costs for honest policyholders. I’ll keep my focus on serving the people, not making private deals with insurance companies to increase their profits and foster a vibrant marketplace of insurance options, so rates stay low through healthy competition and smart regulation.Also, I understand the costly impacts of climate change, especially on our coastal communities, and will work to mitigate those impacts and incentivize resiliency efforts, instead of going along with those who deny these realities.

How will you use your office to protect residents from large insurance hikes?-There are several powers granted to the Commissioner of Insurance to protect NC consumers from large insurance hikes. The current Commissioner is not using those powers to represent the people and, as a result, the rates have increased an unprecedented number of times, faster than the rate of inflation. His main failure has been his refusal to hold full public hearings before allowing insurance companies to raise their rates. I will bring back the hearings, force insurance companies to disclose under oath what their real profits and salaries are, and provide independent evidence to dispute rate hikes as prepared by the professionals at the Dept of Insurance. Only after a full public vetting, will I set a new rate. Remember, that we must foster a vibrant insurance marketplace so consumers have options and companies continue to offer policies here, so I won’t deny every rate increase. Instead, I will ensure the process is transparent and the rates don’t go up one penny higher than necessary. I will also protect citizens from insurance hikes by mitigating the impacts of climate change, reducing fraudulent claims, and recruiting more quality insurance companies to do business in our state.

Do you agree with the General Assembly’s move stripping fire marshal responsibilities from the insurance commissioner?-Historically, it made sense to combine the jobs into one position since both roles are positions of public trust and safety. Insurance and fire safety are closely connected. That said, there are good reasons to have an independent, professional firefighter as State Fire Marshal now. Although the timing and political motivation for the change were unfortunate, the end result seems agreeable to the firefighters I’ve spoken with, who are most impacted, and I trust their judgment.

What sets you apart from your opponent?-I am the only candidate in the Democratic primary who has won an election, held public office or served the public in any role. As a three-term state Senator, I have deep knowledge of how state government works and the key players, which experience our previous Insurance Commissioner also had and which is critical for this position on the Council of State. I am also the only one who has the legal skills to hold public hearings on rate hike requests and cross-examine the insurance companies. Unlike my opponent, I am running a positive, grassroots-funded campaign, have shown consistency in my ability to represent the people’s best interests, and am well-positioned to defeat the incumbent in November. Finally, I have earned every one of the available endorsements in this race which my opponent and I have both sought, including the AFL-CIO, Sierra Club, People’s Alliance, BPC, George Simkins, Lillian’s List and more. See my growing list of endorsements and other info at NatashaMarcus.com.

David B. Wheeler (Courtesy of: David B. Wheeler)

David Wheeler

What is your occupation? President, American Muckrakers

Why are you running? My primary motivation for running is to re-focus DOI on the people of North Carolina. The current Commissioner, Rate Hike Mike, has created as many problems as there are trees in Western NC. I want to re-focus the office on keeping rates down, get refunds for past rate increases that were not supported by data, rid the office of its ugly racist past, and treat everyone fairly. During my adult life, I’ve been a paralegal focused on helping the poor with greedy insurance companies and I’ve started and led organizations from 5 staff to being SVP of a publicly traded company division of 1,500 employees. I was Chairman of a non-profit company that is providing free telemedicine and mental health services to kids in schools in 12 rural counties and prisons in 3 counties. I helped my rural county get more than 2,500 people on high-speed internet by working with Duke Energy. I enjoy a big challenge and have produced the first marathon in Antarctica, helped elect Jimmy Carter in 1976 at 10 years old was on the advance team to help then-Senator Obama, and was an early supporter of President Biden. I’m also a lifelong Democrat and was on the Young Dems National Committee in my twenties. While my opponent grew up in a family electing Republicans in NY, I grew up with a family electing Democrats.

What is the most important issue facing our state and how do you plan to address it? INSURANCE RATES: Due to the rapidly rising insurance rates, many low-income, young, people of color, rural, and elderly North Carolinians are being driven from their homes. This is not acceptable. DOI must lead the effort to find a way to help these individuals either by giving them some breathing room to catch up on past due amounts, providing grants to pay their insurance costs, or helping them move to suitable new homes without the threat of foreclosure or forced removal. If we do not get a handle on all insurance policy rates, then this problem is going to spread rapidly to others. It is essential the next Commissioner of DOI address this problem head-on, meet with and listen to those affected, provide a solution, and get funding to help these folks. Combine these ridiculous rate increases with climate change and we have a volatile mix. One medium or big hurricane hits NC and we’re looking at the same mess Florida is in related to insurance. We do not want what Florida has created. This is truly a ticking time bomb.

How will you use your office to protect residents from large insurance hikes? By saying NO when the insurance company doesn’t provide a reason for the rate hikes. My team and I will evaluate the rate hike requests in an open public setting and stream online so the press and consumers can hear about how my team and I make a decision. I will always represent the people, not insurance companies.

Do you agree with the General Assembly’s move to strip fire marshal responsibilities from the insurance commissioner? Yes. Rate Hike Mike Causey was playing politics with the State Fire Marshal’s office and the GOP did the right thing. There is no room for politics when it comes to the safety of North Carolinians and training for firefighters. I’ve had several discussions with the State Fire Marshal, Mr. Brian Taylor, and his Deputy, Mr. Mike Williams. Both of them and their team are professional firefighters and perfectly suited to managing OFSM free from politics. Brian and Mike are good men who care deeply about NC and ensuring our firefighters get the resources they need to protect all of us. For once in a long time, I agree with the GOP and they did the right thing by taking away OSFM from Causey. You’ll get that bi-partisan attitude when you elect me Commissioner.

What sets you apart from your opponent? Over the 365 days, I’ve been listening and learning to thousands of people, firefighters, EMTs, insurance agents, DOI employees past and present, bail bondsmen/women, and other stakeholders of DOI all across NC. I’ve participated in more than 100 events. This has given me the most valuable information I could get: real advice from real people. I have taken those discussions, along with my ideas, and put them into a plan. I’ve also assembled a first-rate professional team of current and past DOI employees and new people to lead beginning Jan 1, 2025. I’ve also worked for myself since I was 22 and don’t want to be a career politician. I’m going to work for the people and not to be Governor someday. My opponent, a Senator from one of the wealthiest districts in NC, got into the race a month ago. Rather than fight in a new district, the Senator filed for this position. The Senator has not developed a plan for DOI, and has not assembled a team to run DOI. Nothing against lawyers, but do we need another politician lawyer running an important agency in Raleigh? You can decide for yourself who is better prepared: WheelerNC.com/plan.

Republican candidates:

Robert Brawley (Courtesy of: Robert Brawley)

C. Robert Brawley

What is your occupation? Insurance Agent

Why are you running? The current commissioner has lost control of the rating process by allowing CTR (consent to rate) meaning if the company bills you you pay it. Then the rate approved by the commissioner means nothing. At a time when carriers are reporting record profits (Wall Street Journal Jan 25, 2024) why is the commissioner supporting the opportunity for companies to charge 2.5 times what he sets as the maximum rate? And the fraud and corruption within NCDOI is extraordinary. People in the insurance business are not properly licensed, and nothing is done by NCDOI. $1,000,000 plus fraud case by an agent, NCDOI nothing was done. Bail bondsman takes a person’s home because of a $10,000 forfeiture, totally illegal but NCDOI does nothing. The list goes on such as hiring friends with high salaries but the friends get paid to do nothing. or $44.00 per hour to drive the commissioner around ...ETC.

What is the most important issue facing our state and how do you plan to address it? Insurance rates, start by requiring that the insurance laws be applied as intended and enforced by NCDOI. With the companies making record profits, I am not worried about them leaving the state and may even encourage them to leave if they charge excessive rates.

How will you use your office to protect residents from large insurance hikes? By proper business management, look at the carrier risks vrs rewards and balance that with the costs to the customer.

Do you agree with the General Assembly’s move to strip fire marshal responsibilities from the insurance commissioner? Yes, both jobs are extremely important to the citizens of North Carolina and require attention from a dedicated professional.

What sets you apart from your opponent? I am the only candidate who has, according to NCDOI, had an insurance license for more than four years. I have been a lifetime insurance professional, and always served on the insurance committee in public service. I have been tested by the military and retired as a commander. I have been tested by the public when as a Republican I served 20 years in the NC House with Iredell County registered 65% Democrat when I was first elected.

Andrew Marcus (Courtesy of: Andrew Marcus)

Andrew Marcus

What is your occupation? I am a former prosecutor and a former insurance regulator. I have experience going toe-to-toe with some of the largest corporations on the planet. I am now a lawyer in the private sector and have represented all sides in insurance – policyholders, small businesses, doctors, agents, hospitals, and insurers. I am not a career politician and I bring a unique perspective to the office and can get started on day one to fight for you.

Why are you running? I am running because someone needs to fight for North Carolinians, not for their own petty political interests. Our current commissioner has multiple leadership failures. He has played political games with the good people in the State Fire Marshal’s Office. The current Commissioner has paid his own political allies for make-work jobs. Meanwhile, our auto and homeowner’s insurance have increased faster than the rate of inflation. We need a change in the office.

What is the most important issue facing our state and how do you plan to address it? We need a commissioner who is focused on keeping more money in your pocket. North Carolina’s home and auto insurance rates have increased more than inflation. I’ll fight for better rates, especially for those hardest hit. As a former prosecutor, I’ll stand up for ratepayers and root out the fraud and abuse. I’ll also fight to expand the market to increase competition.

How will you use your office to protect residents from large insurance hikes? I will bring transparency and accountability back to the office. I will require the insurance industry to publicly justify their rate requests in public hearings. I will also work to pass legislation that brings innovative solutions to our problems. For the last seven years, our current commissioner has never held a rate hearing and has been reactive, not proactive.

Do you agree with the General Assembly’s move stripping fire marshal responsibilities from the insurance commissioner? Politicians don’t understand the challenges facing those who put their lives on the line every day. I believe the State Fire Marshal should be a career firefighter who is familiar with the needs of firefighters, and the Insurance Commissioner should work with the State Fire Marshal to advocate effectively together.

What sets you apart from your opponent? The current commissioner should have stood up for policyholders all along but he’s failed us and our rates have increased more than inflation. He hasn’t held a public rate hearing in seven years because he’s been out to lunch and all too happy to settle with the insurance industry behind closed doors. He’s also brought petty, divisive politics into the office and treated it as his own personal, political slush fund.

Did not respond:

Mike Causey

AGRICULTURE COMMISSION

Republican candidates:

Did not respond:

Steve Troxler

Colby Hammonds

LABOR COMMISSIONER

Republican candidates:

Travis Wilson (Courtesy of: Travis Wilson)

Travis Wilson

What is your occupation? Grocery stocker

Why are you running? As a grocery stocker and former janitor I’m the kind of person the Department of Labor was created for and have an understanding of its real-life impacts.

What is the most important issue facing our state and how do you plan to address it? There is a gap between the residents of the state and those who make decisions. The Council of State (of which the Labor Commissioner is a member) should support recent efforts to make the state board of education an elected position rather than an appointed one. The Labor Commissioner, in his own right, should withdraw the proposed regulation requiring businesses to put together an Exposure Control Plan which would rely on outside entities for definitions and training materials.

How will you use your office to ensure workplace and worker safety? Scheduling of safety inspections should be reviewed to assure proper prioritization of sites to be reviewed and the allocation of the requisite resources. Once that has been achieved and if staffing is still considered to be insufficient, then efforts should be made to increase recruitment levels.

Will you put your photo on elevator inspection certificates? No, it makes more sense to place the photo on the worker’s rights posters that are often placed in break rooms.

What sets you apart from your opponent? I am the only laborer running for Commissioner of Labor.

Did not respond:

Luke Farley

Jon Hardister

Chuck Stanley

The North Carolina primary election is set for March 5.

