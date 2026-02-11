The Political Beat Candidate Guide: North Carolina State House District 110

House District 110 includes Cleveland and Gaston Counties. It includes Shelby, Cherryville and Bessemer City.

Incumbent Kelly Hastings is facing a primary challenge from Caroline Eason.

The winner will face Democrat Mary Silver in November.

Kelly Hastings (R)

What is your occupation?

REALTOR and legislator

Why are you running?

I am running to continue to fight against crime and illegal immigration/migration, higher insurance rates, higher property taxes, harmful inflation, men trying to compete in women’s sports and against other attempts to harm the people of the United States and North Carolina. I support lower taxes, less crime, school choice, student learning, economic and energy security, peace through strength via a strong National Guard and military, election integrity and voter IDs, lower utility rates, affordable health insurance, balanced budgets, fiscal conservatism, Congressional term limits, Second Amendment rights, life, broadband and infrastructure improvements, and other common-sense principles.

What is the top priority for your district and how do you plan to address it?

One of the most prominent issues in the district I represent is the desire for economic security. I voted to cut taxes by billions of dollars, and I voted for regulatory and tort reforms, and we led on other prominent issues such as transportation prioritization, student learning at all levels of education, capital investments, and other important issues that help attract and maintain great career opportunities.

Following recent events, including the murder of Iryna Zarutska on Charlotte’s light rail, how do you plan to address concerns surrounding violent crime and mental health in the state?

I make it a legislative priority to crack down on violent and dangerous criminals, and I do not support defunding our honorable law enforcement officers. Based on my strong stand for public safety, the North Carolina Sheriffs’ Association presented me with the Defender of Public Safety award. We are constantly monitoring ways to protect the public from those who might harm themselves and others.

In light of rising costs and federal changes, should the legislature fully fund Medicaid to ensure coverage remains in the state?

We conservatives continually work to end waste, fraud, and abuse in the Medicaid system; however, fraudsters will always try to defraud the taxpayers. As for the federal changes, we are monitoring the legislative changes, the financial aspects of the Medicaid system, and the mandates from the federal government. We, the taxpayers, fund the Medicaid system, and we must continue to protect the taxpayers.

What is your position on abortion? Should North Carolina pursue additional abortion restrictions?

I voted to end partial-birth abortions. As a former Congressional staff person, I endorsed and I still support the Hyde Amendment provisions.

What sets you apart from your opponents?

My opponent and I are different in the fact that my opponent is relatively new to the electoral process, and she does not have a voting record by which to determine her true beliefs. On the other hand, I have a conservative and pro-business voting record which can be verified.

Caroline Eason (R)

What is your occupation?

I am a community pharmacist, and I have worked in policy roles in the past.

Why are you running?

I am running for NC House to be a voice for the people of District 110. I have legislative, policy, and real-life experience that will enable me to be the best advocate for District 110.

What is the top priority for your district and how do you plan to address it?

My top priority for District 110 is improving the overall quality of life for everyday citizens. That means making intentional, people-centered policy decisions that modernize our state tax system for lower taxes, bring down the cost of healthcare, create jobs, and ensure families can afford to live and thrive in our communities. It also means retaining and supporting high-quality teachers, protecting seniors and vulnerable residents so they can remain in their homes, and investing in solutions that reflect the real challenges people face every day. My focus is on practical, forward-thinking policies that strengthen economic security and create stability for individuals, families, and small businesses alike.

Following recent events, including the murder of Iryna Zarutska on Charlotte’s light rail, how do you plan to address concerns surrounding violent crime and mental health in the state?

The murder of Iryna Zarutska was a tragic reminder that public safety must come first. We need to be tough on violent crime, enforce the law consistently, and support conservative judges who prioritize community safety. At the same time, we must address serious mental health issues by improving access to treatment and intervening before individuals become a danger to themselves or others. I will also fiercely protect our second amendment rights.

In light of rising costs and federal changes, should the legislature fully fund Medicaid to ensure coverage remains in the state?

Medicaid funding must be approached carefully and responsibly. The North Carolina General Assembly, the federal government, and local governments should work together to provide essential coverage, control costs, and ensure the program remains sustainable without placing additional strain on taxpayers.

What is your position on abortion? Should North Carolina pursue additional abortion restrictions?

I am an advocate for common-sense pro-life policies.

What sets you apart from your opponents?

What sets me apart is my presence and my honesty. I’m willing to take tough or even controversial votes when they’re right for the people I serve. I work a full-time job that keeps me grounded and connected to the community, not insulated by politics. I’m accessible, I listen, and I show up. And I will always fight for District 110’s values.

