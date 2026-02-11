The Political Beat Candidate Guide: North Carolina State House District 55

House District 55 includes Union and Anson Counties. The Union County portion of House District 55 runs from Monroe to Anson County.

Three Republicans are running for the seat: Clancy Baucom, John Powell and Richard Miller.

The winner will face Democrat John Kirkpatrick IV.

Clancy Baucom (R)

Clancy Baucom - NC-55 Candidate

What is your occupation?

Owner of a horticulture business.

Why are you running?

Generations of my family are from this district. We have farmed the land, raised our families and created jobs here. I’ve seen this district grow throughout the years and I understand its needs. I want to protect our farmland and the rural character of our community, improve public safety and make living more affordable.

What is the top priority for your district and how do you plan to address it?

Union County is 13th in the nation for loss of farmland. The overdevelopment is swallowing our farmland and straining our infrastructure. I will vote against any legislation which allows developers to prey on rural communities. In Anson County we need more economic opportunities. I will work with the county leaders to identify local needs and secure appropriations for Anson.

Following recent events, including the murder of Iryna Zarutska on Charlotte’s light rail, how do you plan to address concerns surrounding violent crime and mental health in the state?

The General Assembly passed “Iryna’s Law” which has provisions to address mentally ill violent offenders and ends cashless bail. Now the General Assembly must work with localities to determine changes needed to accommodate additional inmates.

In light of rising costs and federal changes, should the legislature fully fund Medicaid to ensure coverage remains in the state?

Before any more funding is allocated, we must first identify waste, fraud and abuse to ensure the funds are helping those who truly qualify.

What is your position on abortion? Should North Carolina pursue additional abortion restrictions?

I would support the strongest protections for the unborn. I also believe in helping pregnant mothers in crisis so they can choose life.

What sets you apart from your opponents?

I have served two years as a County Commissioner which has given me unique insight on the needs of District 55. I have close working relationships with local leaders and will continue to collaborate with them after I’m elected. I am the only candidate with roots in District 55, and have the endorsement from the entire Union County Commission and the current representative, Mark Brody.

John Powell (R)

John Powell - NC-55 Candidate

What is your occupation?

Real Estate Consultant / BIC, Retired State-Certified General Real Estate Appraiser

Why are you running?

I have always been a public servant, whether it is in the public sector or the private sector as I am an ordained Presbyterian Deacon. I am committed to protecting public safety and parental rights, keeping taxes low, growing jobs that serve our families, and defending the values that make North Carolina strong while maintaining the character of Anson and Union County. I opposed HB 765, and this motivated me to speak out. I will fight to eliminate government overreach, such as seizing governance from local municipalities, and protecting the generational wealth of our agricultural neighbors, including farmers, rural landowners, and businesses.

What is the top priority for your district and how do you plan to address it?

The most important issue in District 55 would be bringing sustainable jobs, high paying jobs, that will achieve the wise growth for Union and Anson county. Education is the core to this strategy, whereas if you provide industry with an educated workforce to fulfill these jobs, the industry will come. Our tax revenue for both counties will increase without simply depending upon single family homes to maintain government operations that cannot sustain these obligations.

Following recent events, including the murder of Iryna Zarutska on Charlotte’s light rail, how do you plan to address concerns surrounding violent crime and mental health in the state?

Support common-sense laws like HB 307 that contain key provisions aimed at reforming the state’s approach to violent crime and pretrial release. These four key provisions are (1) Stricter Pretrial Release Rules, (2) Elimination of Certain Bail Options (Cashless Bail or “written promise to appear”), (3) Mental Health Evaluations, and (4) Death Penalty Reforms. As with any new legislation, funding for these mental health services is the next challenge.

In light of rising costs and federal changes, should the legislature fully fund Medicaid to ensure coverage remains in the state?

This is influenced by a combination of factors like budgetary pressures, state actions, and the impact of federal funding cuts. As your North Carolina House District 55 Representative, it will be vital for the House (and Senate) state legislators to carefully consider these factors and make wise decisions that balance fiscal and health-related policy priorities. I would continue to fight for lower prescription drug prices, investigate the wasteful spending and fraudulent actions that infect our Medicaid (and Medicare) programs.

What is your position on abortion? Should North Carolina pursue additional abortion restrictions?

I am 100% pro-life. The debate still continues in the Legislature when considering abortion laws as they consider exceptions for rape, incest, and the life of the mother. We have seen great leaders like Claire Culwell and Dr. Ron Archer who emerged from unthinkable situations - surviving failed abortions. Human life deserves legal protection from conception until natural death.

What sets you apart from your opponents?

I have been preparing for this opportunity to serve as your North Carolina House District 55 Representative for the last 3 1/2 years. I have extensively traveled Anson and Union County, listening to the needs and concerns of my neighbors, and traveling to Raleigh, attending committee meetings and legislative debates on the floor of the House of Representatives. During this time frame, I have built relationships with legislators and staff that will be essential in gaining support from both sides of the aisle, negotiating bills, and passing good legislation. I am dedicating 100% of my time to representing my constituents as their “full-time” NC House Representative. Therefore, if I am needed in Raleigh for the entire week, I will be there. I have no obligations at home that would interfere or distract my focus to serve my constituents. Otherwise, I will be in my District in Anson and Union County meeting those who I represent. Being your North Carolina House Representative for District 55 will be my full-time job.

Richard T. Miller (R)

Richard Miller - NC-55 Candidate

What is your occupation?

I am a successful small business owner with over a decade of experience running our family painting business, which I took over from my father more than 25 years ago.

Why are you running?

I am running for North Carolina House District 55 to improve the lives of the people in our community. I strongly believe in the power of community and am committed to working tirelessly on behalf of my constituents. My vision is to create a brighter future for everyone in Anson and Union Counties, and I am determined to make that vision a reality.

What is the top priority for your district and how do you plan to address it?

Strengthening Education and Youth Opportunities

Expand access to high-quality early childhood programs

Support local schools with updated resources and modern facilities

Create robust after-school and summer enrichment programs

Offer career and technical training, including vocational programs aligned with local job markets to prepare students for well-paying careers

Boosting Economic Growth and Job Creation

Encourage small business development through grants, low-interest loans, and business training programs

Attract new industries, targeting promising sectors such as renewable energy, advanced manufacturing, and technology

Invest in better roads, reliable broadband internet, and improved public transportation

Partner with community colleges and workforce development programs to build a skilled local workforce

Improving Healthcare Access and Wellness

Increase the availability of primary care providers in rural and underserved areas

Support local clinics, mobile health units, and telemedicine options

Expand mental health services—mental health support is essential for individuals, families, and community safety

Promote preventive care and healthy lifestyle initiatives

Fostering Community Engagement and Safety

Organize neighborhood watch programs and community safety initiatives

Create welcoming community centers and public gathering spaces

Promote volunteerism, civic involvement, and strong local partnerships

Following recent events, including the murder of Iryna Zarutska on Charlotte’s light rail, how do you plan to address concerns surrounding violent crime and mental health in the state?

First, my deepest condolences to the family and loved ones of Iryna Zarutska. Her tragic murder on Charlotte’s light rail in August 2025 was a senseless act of violence that highlights the urgent need to address both violent crime and the gaps in our mental health system.

As a candidate for North Carolina House District 55, I have been outspoken about these issues and am committed to real solutions that prioritize public safety, support law enforcement, and tackle root causes like untreated mental illness—without compromising accountability.

North Carolina drastically reduced psychiatric bed capacity in the early 2000s, resulting in long wait times (averaging 16 days in 2024) and insufficient support for those in crisis. Mental illness is never an excuse for violence, but ignoring it endangers everyone.

Our police officers—especially in areas like Charlotte-Mecklenburg—are understaffed and under-resourced. I will advocate for increased funding to recruit and retain officers through better pay, enhanced training, and modern equipment. We also need tougher penalties, including mandatory minimum sentences for repeat violent offenders.

In light of rising costs and federal changes, should the legislature fully fund Medicaid to ensure coverage remains in the state?

As a candidate focused on the rural needs of Union and Anson Counties, I would carefully consider constituent input on how any changes affect local healthcare access. Recent polls show broad support for protecting coverage despite the costs. Ultimately, this is a policy choice that balances fiscal responsibility with public welfare.

What is your position on abortion? Should North Carolina pursue additional abortion restrictions?

No, I do not believe we should pursue further restrictions at this time. Instead of more bans, I support proven approaches that actually reduce the number of abortions:

Expanding access to affordable, reliable contraception

Strengthening support for pregnancy care centers that provide free ultrasounds, counseling, diapers, formula, and parenting resources

Improving maternal and infant healthcare, especially in underserved communities

Supporting adoption services and economic policies that help families thrive

What sets you apart from your opponents?

What sets me apart from the other candidates in the Republican primary for NC House District 55 is straightforward: I am not a career politician. I am a lifelong North Carolinian and small-business owner who has lived the real struggles of families in Anson and Union Counties.

While Clancy Baucom and John K. Powell Jr. bring their own backgrounds, I have run our family painting business for over 20 years after taking it over from my dad. Boots-on-the-ground every day, I understand paying bills, hiring workers, navigating regulations, and supporting a family—no theory, just real experience.

As a husband, father, and son raised by a house painter and a teacher, I fight for what matters most: better schools with practical skills training, tax relief and job support for small businesses, real transparency to sideline lobbyists, strong law enforcement, and term limits to end the status quo.

I’m the grounded, authentic choice—no special interests, no insider games. I’m here to serve the working people of District 55 first and deliver real results over politics as usual.

WATCH >> Political Beat Preview: NC District 55

Political Beat Preview: NC District 55

