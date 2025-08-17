The Political Beat: Charlotte play takes on local politics, intersections with theater

CHARLOTTE — Several big names are taking on local politics and their intersections with theater at a Charlotte playhouse.

The play ‘Immediate Family,’ written by Paul Oakley Stovall and directed by Phylicia Rashad, is currently being staged at the Booth Playhouse in Charlotte, exploring the intersection of theater and politics.

Produced by Blumenthal Arts, ‘Immediate Family’ delves into the complex dynamics of the Bryant family during a weekend in Chicago, highlighting the political undertones inherent in personal relationships.

“Theater is political, and not many things get my dander up these days; the one thing that does is when people say, ‘hey, just be an artist and be quiet,’” Stovall said.

Stovall’s play centers around the return of the prodigal son, Jesse, for a family wedding, which unravels the intricate family dynamics.

Rashad, known for her role as Claire Huxtable on ‘The Cosby Show,’ directs the play and said she brings her own connection to the region, having spent memorable summers in Chester, South Carolina.

Stovall has a history with the Blumenthal and was involved in the 2012 Democratic National Convention, working for the Obama campaign by coordinating celebrity speakers.

His experience in politics also includes playing George Washington in the first national tour of ‘Hamilton,’ a role that he says prepared him for the scrutiny and challenges of being a trailblazer.

Stovall said he hopes ‘Immediate Family’ will encourage audiences to reflect on their perspectives, asking themselves, “What if I thought differently about that?”

‘Immediate Family’ runs at the Booth Playhouse through Sept. 7.

WATCH: Organizers gearing up for Charlotte Pride weekend in Uptown

Organizers gearing up for Charlotte Pride weekend in Uptown

©2025 Cox Media Group