Charlotte’s largest street festival and parade returns to the city

CHARLOTTE — Today kicked off Charlotte’s Pride Festival & Parade weekend.

The festival, which is the largest annual event in Charlotte, is expected to have more than 240,000 people in attendance.

The Charlotte Pride Festival Zone began today at 12:00 p.m., with events running until 11:00 p.m. The opening ceremony was held at Brevard Street and Eighth Street.

The Charlotte Pride Parade is scheduled for Sunday from 1:00 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. on North Tryon Street.

Other festival attractions include:

Charlotte Pride VIP Experience, presented by McDonald’s – in the VIP Experience Pavilion at Eighth Street and Brevard Street near the Charlotte Pride Main Stage

Flourish: A Celebration of Arts and Culture, presented by Arts & Science Council, in the Dubois Center at Brevard Street and Ninth Street

Charlotte Black Pride BOP: Black on Purpose Stage, on Brevard Street at Ninth Street

Charlotte Pride Youth & Family Zone – First Ward Park’s Great Lawn

Charlotte Pride Health Fair, Eighth Street

Neighborhood Market – First Ward Park’s Great Lawn

