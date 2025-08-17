Local

Charlotte’s largest street festival and parade returns to the city

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
Charlotte Pride
CHARLOTTE — Today kicked off Charlotte’s Pride Festival & Parade weekend.

The festival, which is the largest annual event in Charlotte, is expected to have more than 240,000 people in attendance.

The Charlotte Pride Festival Zone began today at 12:00 p.m., with events running until 11:00 p.m. The opening ceremony was held at Brevard Street and Eighth Street.

The Charlotte Pride Parade is scheduled for Sunday from 1:00 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. on North Tryon Street.

Other festival attractions include:

  • Charlotte Pride VIP Experience, presented by McDonald’s – in the VIP Experience Pavilion at Eighth Street and Brevard Street near the Charlotte Pride Main Stage
  • Flourish: A Celebration of Arts and Culture, presented by Arts & Science Council, in the Dubois Center at Brevard Street and Ninth Street
  • Charlotte Black Pride BOP: Black on Purpose Stage, on Brevard Street at Ninth Street
  • Charlotte Pride Youth & Family Zone – First Ward Park’s Great Lawn
  • Charlotte Pride Health Fair, Eighth Street
  • Neighborhood Market – First Ward Park’s Great Lawn

