District 4 candidates rematch in this year’s primaries

CHARLOTTE — In northeast Charlotte’s District 4, a rematch is underway between incumbent Renee Johnson and challenger Wil Russell as they campaign for the upcoming city council primaries.

The previous election between Johnson and Russell was decided by a narrow margin of 457 votes, indicating a potentially close race again this year.

Both candidates are actively campaigning to secure votes ahead of the primaries, which are set to take place in one month.

Renee Johnson emphasizes her role as a voice for the residents of District 4, while Wil Russell highlights his experience in affordable housing and neighborhood leadership as key qualifications for effectively representing the district.

