Gov. McMaster announces new limits on SNAP benefits

SOUTH CAROLINA — South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster announced new plans that would restrict the way people use their Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits on Wednesday.

McMaster said he plans to issue an executive order that would impose “common-sense limits” on SNAP purchases.

A bill that would have banned people from using their benefits on things like candy and soft drinks failed in the State House last month.

The USDA says SNAP currently supports more than 580,000 South Carolinians.

