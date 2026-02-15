Political Beat Preview: Meck County District 2

CHARLOTTE — District Two has long been represented by Commissioner Vilma Leake.

Leake calls it the most powerful district in Mecklenburg County and she is now facing a formidable primary challenger in Monifa Drayton.

Drayton is the chair of the ABC Board and a political operative who has never lost a race.

The winner of the face will face republican Angela Edwards in November.

The Political Beat’s Joe Bruno spoke to both candidates as they battle for votes.

