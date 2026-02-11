The Political Beat Primary Candidate Guide: Mecklenburg County At-large

Ten Democrats are vying for 3 at-large slots on the Mecklenburg County Commission. They include the three current incumbents: Arthur Griffin, Leigh Altman, and Yvette Townsend Ingram. Also running: Leslie Allen, Nichel Dunlap, Toni Emehel, Sharif Hannan, Heather Morrow, Olivia Scott, and Felicia Thompkins. There are no Republicans running for this seat. The top 3 vote-getters will serve as commissioners.

Toni Emehel

What is your occupation?

I retired at the age of 37 to dedicate my focus to my family, my children’s education, and my community. Throughout my retirement over the last 20 years, I have remained deeply active within the Mecklenburg County community.

My civic work has included serving as President of my local Homeowner Association Board of Directors, volunteering within Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools, and supporting our aging population through outreach and fundraising programs with the Gracious Living Adult Health and Day Care Center. Additionally, I founded The Crossings Homeowner Advocacy to champion the rights of homeowners, eventually extending my efforts to include advocacy for tenant rights.

Professionally, I have maintained my status as a licensed North Carolina Real Estate Broker, frequently providing valuation guidance to homeowners on fixed incomes seeking property tax assessment reductions. I also provide consultative services to a select group of clients, ranging from strategic planning to serving as a legal analyst for local attorneys.

With full-time availability, I am eager to bring this extensive experience to the Board of County Commissioners. I am committed to echoing the voices of our residents to ensure a safer Mecklenburg County where everyone can thrive and maintain their mental and physical well-being.

What is the top issue and how do you plan to address it?

From my perspective, the primary challenge is the need for residents to feel seen, heard, and prioritized through tangible results and honest communication.

Based on my conversations with residents across the county, trust has been strained. Many feel that current leadership does not fully understand their challenges regarding safety, economic affordability, and quality of life. Specific safety concerns have been raised regarding our schools and shared spaces, further exacerbated by the unpredictable presence of ICE and Border Patrol. While these matters are often viewed as falling outside the scope of the Board of County Commissioners, I believe they require cross-body collaboration and shared responsibility among all elected officials at the city, county, and state levels.

To address this, I am committed to genuine community engagement that is informative, constructive, and inclusive. By making our decision-making processes transparent and directly connecting results to resident input, we can restore and repair the foundation of mutual trust between the community and its leaders.

Are you in favor of raising property taxes?

I strongly believe that our current property taxes are out of balance, particularly when considering the lack of economic gains for the residents of Mecklenburg County. It is further my belief that an increase in property taxes is not appropriate without first holding intergovernmental agencies accountable for proving how current funds are being utilized to directly impact the quality of life for our citizens. I advocate for a comprehensive review of the County’s policies and practices to ensure fiscal responsibility and departmental transparency. We must require these agencies to demonstrate exactly how their spending improves the lives of our residents through accurate evaluations. By aligning fiscal decisions with the actual needs of the people, we can maintain a tax rate that is both sustainable for the county and affordable for the community. This approach ensures a transparent public process while allowing us to determine the highest and best use of our land.

What should Mecklenburg County do about the stalled Brooklyn Village project?

I believe that a ten-year stalemate is unacceptable for a project of this significance. It appears the development has been on autopilot without sufficient accountability for its progress.

To move forward, the County must first conduct a comprehensive assessment and evaluation of the current contracts and the performance of both the County and the contractor. Based on those findings, the County can determine whether to pursue specific performance or invoke the termination clause and other remedies available under basic contract law.

If it is determined that ending the partnership is in the County’s best interest, the County should exercise its right to terminate the agreement and reclaim the site and its development rights. Once the current agreement is dissolved, the County can reassess its responsibility to protect community interests, explore opportunities to engage local developers in an appropriately phased project, and establish community-centered goals. This process must not only engage the community but also maintain the integrity of the project’s original mission. Rebuilding community trust in the project, its leaders, and future developers requires diligent and continuous engagement throughout the entire process.

What separates you from your opponent(s)?

At the core, what separates me from my opponents is my commitment to independent thinking and my ability to listen actively across the divides that often separate our communities. My leadership style is defined by the bold pursuit of better outcomes for others. I am a people-focused and policy-driven advocate who understands that meaningful progress requires more than just a change in leadership; it requires the political will and experience to challenge the status quo.

Having listened to the opposition, I believe that I am the only candidate in this race with the proven prowess and commitment to address the fractured systems that work against the very people they were intended to protect. To be an effective voice for the people, a leader cannot operate from a personal agenda. Instead, one must be willing to consider all perspectives—looking to both the “left and the right”—to make the most informed and just decisions for our entire community.

Mecklenburg County is a diverse region comprised of individuals from all walks of life, including but not limited to Black, White, Hispanic, and Asian residents, as well as Unaffiliated voters, Democrats, Republicans, and people of various faiths and ages. My commitment is to represent everyone, as a balancer and a voice of reason who takes every perspective into account regardless of race, political affiliation, gender, sexual orientation, religion, disability or age—to ensure our policies protect and serve all who call this county home.

Nichel Dunlap

What is your occupation?

Labor/Community Organizer, Activist.

What is the top issue and how do you plan to address it?

Public Safety.

My intention is first to redefine how we interpret public safety. It is no longer merely an issue we can address through an external lens, but as well from an internal perspective. The mental health state of the residents here in Mecklenburg County is a huge concern of mine and it is felt every day when we see the data from our crime percentages.

Mecklenburg County requires a multi-faceted approach focused on prevention, intervention, and community-wide collaboration.

We are now scheduling mental health awareness pop-ups around the various municipalities. The question isn’t what I am planning to do when in office, we are doing it as we speak.

Are you in favor of raising property taxes?

NO.

What should Mecklenburg County do about the stalled Brooklyn Village project?

Before offering a definitive position on the project, I require a comprehensive understanding of the historical context, legal agreements, financial specifics, and community engagement efforts to date. My initial assessment strongly emphasizes the dual necessity of robustly protecting and preserving the land’s ecological and historical value while simultaneously ensuring that the surrounding community is not only informed but is also an actively engaged and supportive partner in any future development or conservation plans.

The current situation is complicated by the developer, Peebles Corporation, maintaining a stated interest in moving forward with the project, contrasting sharply with the County Commissioners’ evident and serious lack of confidence in the quality and progress of the work completed thus far. This fundamental breakdown in trust between a key developer and the governing body is a critical barrier that must be addressed immediately.

To bridge this divide and establish a unified path forward, my first action would be to immediately convene a mandatory, joint working session between the County Commissioners and the City Council. The purpose of this dialogue would be to ensure complete transparency, allowing all elected officials to share their perspectives, concerns, and ultimate vision for the site without reservation. This conversation is essential for gathering all viewpoints before any single piece of grounded advice can be offered.

My subsequent focus and overriding priority would be centered on finding the most pragmatic, financially responsible, and ethically sound solution. Specifically, this means identifying the most cost-effective path forward that simultaneously minimizes the potential for harm to the local residents and drastically reduces their exposure to any negative environmental factors, ensuring that the health and well-being of the community are the non-negotiable top priority in all decision-making processes.

What separates you from your opponent(s)?

The passion and dedication I hold for my community has been shown without reservation over the years. It in itself separates me from most!

When Ethan Rivera died, I organized.

Sylvia Rivera, the grieving mother, arrived in the city to undertake the difficult and somber task of settling her son’s final affairs following his untimely passing. During her time here, I took the initiative to organize the Community Safety Initiative Ride, a deliberate and concerted effort intended to draw public attention to the urgent need for enhanced safety measures and implementations within the community. This event provided a meaningful conclusion to her visit; in her final moments in the city, just before being taken to the airport for her departure, she was accompanied by a procession of devoted community members. These individuals, united by their love and support for Sylvia and her son, rode alongside her through the streets of Charlotte, offering a powerful, visible demonstration of solidarity and shared grief. The ride served as a poignant reminder that she was not alone in her sorrow and that her son’s memory, and the need for greater community safety, would endure.

When the Cherry Community began to become unrecognizable due to gentrification, I organized.

My commitment to this work has always been driven not by financial compensation, but by a heart overflowing with genuine passion and an unwavering dedication to the people of Mecklenburg County. The efforts I have invested are a true labor of love for this community.

To ensure I can best serve, I have actively sought out and maximized opportunities for growth. This has involved extensive travel across the nation, allowing me to build a broad and effective network. Through this process, I have successfully fostered key relationships and developed essential, advanced skills in the critical area of coalition building. My ability to bring diverse groups together toward a common goal is one of my core strengths.

When you synthesize my personal character, the depth of my passion for public service, and the accumulated knowledge and expertise I have gained, it becomes clear that I have already established a unique and qualified position for leadership. With all due respect, I am confident that I stand apart as the most prepared candidate.

Leigh Altman

What is your occupation?

17 years as a public interest attorney in the arenas of fair housing, consumer protection, seniors & adults with disabilities, and at-risk children. Licensed to practice law in North Carolina and Georgia. 5 years as an at-large commissioner with a focus on jobs and economic development and an improved transit system which meets the needs of residents.

What is the top issue and how do you plan to address it?

My focus is delivering common-sense solutions as efficiently as possible to keep the tax rate low while ensuring access to opportunity, public safety, excellent infrastructure, and a great quality of life for residents.

My top issue is raising household incomes in neighborhoods that haven’t shared in our region’s economic success. We have a critical opportunity ahead. Mecklenburg County is receiving $24 billion in transit investment in the coming years. How do we ensure these opportunities reach the residents who need them most? We need concrete action now so residents with the least access fully reap the benefits of the economic opportunities heading our way. The County has just created a new Assistant County Manager position focused on upward economic mobility and workforce development. This is something I fought for a long time to achieve. I’ll be laser focused as planning gets underway to ensure we deliver measurable results for the families who have waited too long for their share of our County’s prosperity.

Are you in favor of raising property taxes?

No. The voters approved school bonds and the transit referendum, both of which lock in future increases.

Beyond what voters have already voted to do, we should not add more.

What should Mecklenburg County do about the stalled Brooklyn Village project?

Brooklyn Village holds tremendous historic and emotional value for many residents, and the delays have been frustrating. Mecklenburg County entered into a contract to complete this project, but complications have arisen. While we would love to resolve the matter quickly, we’re required to address these issues according to the contract terms.

I share the urgency to resolve this and deliver what the community expects and has long awaited.

What separates you from your opponents?

My first job out of law school was as a government lawyer. As a 25-year-old, I raised my hand and pledged to serve the people. That formative experience became my lodestar—it guided every step of my 17-year career as a public interest attorney fighting for children and families. It is why I first ran for office in 2018 and it continues to drive my public service to this day. When government systems fail people, my background allows me to provide high-quality one-on-one constituent services, cutting through bureaucracy to get results. Whether overseeing a $2.5 billion budget or advocating in boardrooms and state offices for policies that serve residents’ well-being, I am driven by the oath I took as a young attorney which inspires me every day.

Leslie Allen

What is your occupation?

Service worker.

What is the top issue and how do you plan to address it?

The cost of living. Rent, taxes, and basic expenses keep going up while too many county decisions favor big projects over working families. As commissioner, I will fight to put county money toward things people actually need (housing stability, basic services, and jobs) and stop rubber stamping expensive projects that don’t make life better for residents.

Are you in favor of raising property taxes?

No, not while working families are already stretched thin. Before asking homeowners for more, the county needs to stop wasting money, rein in runaway projects, and prove it’s spending responsibly.

What should Mecklenburg County do about the stalled Brooklyn Village project?

Stop pretending delays are acceptable. The county should step in, demand accountability, and reset the project so it delivers real benefits with accessible housing, jobs, and timelines people can trust. Public land shouldn’t sit empty while developers stall.

What separates you from your opponents?

I know what it’s like to live paycheck to paycheck. I’m not backed by developers or political insiders. I’ll stand up for working people, question powerful interests, and make sure county government works for the people paying the bills, not the people cashing the checks.

Yvette Townsend-Ingram

What is your occupation? I am a small business consultant.

What is the top issue and how do you plan to address it? Jointly, our board has painstakingly carved out six priorities that we believe are most urgent within our community. Those priorities are Education; Health Equity & Wellness; Economic Development; Workforce Development; and Services to Seniors; and Environmental Stewardship. All of our priorities are viewed through the urgent lens of reducing racial disparities. Because I live in D2, I am most passionate about addressing food insecurity, which overlaps with other priorities, small business development so that they can become profitable without government; always education; and reimagining workforce development.

Are you in favor of raising property taxes? No. I am never in favor of placing additional financial burden on our community, especially when it disproportionately impacts the community I most want to help. With that said, the only way we have of paying for those services and supplementing what the state of NC has failed to pay for, is through sales tax and property tax.

What should Mecklenburg County do about the stalled Brooklyn Village project? Mecklenburg County must learn from the mistakes of previous boards and work within our legal capabilities to make the community whole with regard to Brooklyn Village. It’s so much more than a project or a promise. It is the lives, the generational legacy of our Black community, as well as a promise that we will do what we say we will do, even if we fumble the ball several times.

What separates you from your opponent(s)? I’ve discovered during this election cycle that there are several things that separate me from my newest opponents. I call myself the candidate/elected official with Empathy as a superpower. I have the unique ability to address concerns of the community and affect policy based on my lived experiences as well as my education and business acumen. I don’t know of many elected officials that have the experience of standing in line at Crisis Assistance Ministry; asking for help to pay a mortgage, or waiting for weeks to get a check from the broken unemployment system. There is a reason why I am so passionate about so many issues. It’s because I am humbled and blessed to have lived through it.

Felicia R. Thompkins

What is your occupation? Human Resources, UNCC.

What is the top issue and how do you plan to address it? Did not answer this question.

Are you in favor of raising property taxes? I believe in fiscal responsibility. Any tax increase must be justified, transparent, and tied to clear outcomes. We should prioritize efficient use of existing funds and protect homeowners. Especially seniors and middle-class families, from being taxed out of their homes.

What should Mecklenburg County do about the stalled Brooklyn Village project? Brooklyn Village project requires decisive leadership, not more extensions. The county owns the land and has a responsibility to taxpayers and the historically displaced Brooklyn community to demand accountability. That means setting firm, non-negotiable deadlines, enforcing performance milestones, and tying any public funding to guaranteed affordable housing and clear community benefits. If the current developer cannot deliver on a realistic timeline, the county must be willing to renegotiate or end the agreement and pursue alternatives. Leaving public land stalled undermines public trust and fails the project’s original purpose.

What separates you from your opponent(s)? I come from a lower class community and living. I worked very hard to become the hard working and knowledgeable middle class resident in Mecklenburg county. I believe that equity means making sure every community has access to opportunity, not favoritism. I will advocate for data driven decisions and ensure Mecklenburg County residents receives fair investment alongside other parts of the county.

I believe in open communication. I will advocate for regular town halls in all percents so that our citizens can have clear explanations of votes, and being accessible to constituents. Accountability starts with listening and transparency. I will be the ultimate advocate for Mecklenburg county because I’ve worked for social services- serving over 40 kids a month, I know we need to address those issues. I will bring them to the forefront of what’s needed to be done our next generation that may be orphans or systematic children and all other children that needs the assistance.

I am going to be an advocate for the unheard! Real progress comes from generational change, not election cycles.

Allow me to be your advocate!

Olivia Scott

Olivia Scott did not respond to our candidate guide. We will update this with her response if we receive it.

Heather Morrow

What is your occupation? I am a school bus driver and artist in a pet care provider.

What is the top issue and how do you plan to address it? I plan to address it by implementing a basic living income for those under a certain threshold. this will help prevent crime as well, and raise children up.

Are you in favor of raising property taxes? I am not in favor of raising property taxes. We can look at the budget and where we are misappropriating funds, and redirect Those funds where needed.

What should Mecklenburg County do about the stalled Brooklyn Village project? As far as the Brooklyn village stalled project, it needs to be demolished, and we would have to put that into place. We just need to pick a contractor to carry that out and it’s not going to be an issue if we get that handled-it could be a really beautiful project, but the asbestos has to be handled with care.

What separates you from your opponent(s)? What separates me from my opponents that I’ve been in the systems that the majority of the people in Charlotte need to use I was a single mother in poverty, and my children have raised up out of poverty, which is not the norm for Charlotte children. I know the systems intimately-I’m not just an administrator and I’m not just trying to line my pockets. What Charlotte needs is someone who is familiar with the other side of it, and not more elitists in office.

Sharif R. Hannan

What is your occupation?

I am a white-collar investigations attorney and former major frauds and tax prosecutor. I am also a grassroots organizer in the multifaith space, focused on finding common ground, elevating community voices, and building durable coalitions for collective action.

As an At-Large County Commissioner, I would use my legal and organizing experience to represent residents, protect public resources, and ensure that county investments benefit all of Mecklenburg’s communities—not just a well-connected few.

What is the top issue and how do you plan to address it?

Rather than naming a single issue, my candidacy is built around three interconnected priorities: transparency, affordability, and civic engagement.

First, transparency. County budgets have increasingly moved away from clearly stating purpose and justification. I would restore that standard immediately. I also support expanded use of AI tools to summarize Board of County Commissioners meetings, clearly document how each commissioner votes on every resolution, ordinance, and budget appropriation, and make that information easily accessible to the public.

Second, affordability. The County must be far more selective with large-scale spending. Projects like the so-called “Community Lifeline” demonstrate how massive expenditures can move forward with little debate while essential services struggle for funding. I would prioritize investments in proven social services—such as early childhood programs—and strengthen existing systems like Child Support Enforcement so families can access money they are legally entitled to for their children’s basic needs.

Third, civic engagement. Many residents feel disenchanted and sidelined by politics. We need to meet people where they are, empower them with clear information, and restore confidence that local government can work in their interest. At a minimum, people should know their voices matter and that they can vote for leaders who will prioritize their needs.

Are you in favor of raising property taxes?

Affordability is the number one concern for Mecklenburg residents, so my default position is to avoid raising property taxes whenever possible.

That said, counties are increasingly being forced to raise local revenue as federal and state governments shift costs downward—particularly in areas like education, transit, and healthcare—while urban tax bases continue to subsidize rural parts of the state.

What concerns me most is inconsistency. The County frequently uses referendums to socialize costs when it comes to education or transportation, while freely allocating large sums for law enforcement or development interests without comparable public scrutiny. The $120 million allocated for the so-called “Community Lifeline” project—approved without debate—illustrates this imbalance.

If taxes are raised, it should be done transparently, responsibly, and only after exhausting alternatives and ensuring that spending priorities reflect resident needs rather than special interests.

What should Mecklenburg County do about the stalled Brooklyn Village project?

The Brooklyn Village project and its public-private partnership illustrate the structural problems with many P3 arrangements. Too often, elected officials are swayed by polished presentations, inflated projections, and lofty promises, while failing to aggressively protect the public interest.

The County should renegotiate stronger safeguards that ensure public benefits are delivered proportionally and on schedule, include enforcement mechanisms with real consequences, and consider tools such as liquidated damages where appropriate. The public should not bear all the risk while private partners capture the upside.

I would work closely with the legal department and fellow commissioners to fully assess the claims being raised—such as asbestos remediation—evaluate renegotiation risks, and consider all available options. At a minimum, this moment should be used to put the County and City on firmer footing for future partnerships and to make decisions that prioritize long-term public value while accounting for litigation risk, cost, and delay.

What separates you from your opponent(s)?

I am not a career politician, and I have no intention of using this office as a stepping stone. I am willing to make decisions I believe are right for Mecklenburg’s residents—even if they come with political risk.

In conversations across the county, residents consistently say they are tired of political messaging that emphasizes empathy without accountability or action. They want honesty, clarity, and leadership grounded in real-world experience.

I see myself as a servant leader—someone who builds bridges, listens seriously to competing perspectives, and makes decisions based on evidence, integrity, and the long-term well-being of all residents.

Arthur Griffin, Jr.

What is your occupation? Retired Senior Vice President, McGraw-Hill Education, New York, New York

What is the top issue and how do you plan to address it? The most pressing issue facing Mecklenburg County is widening inequity, particularly in housing affordability, economic mobility, workforce readiness, and access to quality healthcare. Our middle class is shrinking, and too many working families are cost-burdened by housing while lacking the skills needed to compete for the jobs coming into our county and region.

Addressing this challenge requires a comprehensive, coordinated strategy: increasing the supply of affordable and workforce housing, investing in workforce readiness (education), upskilling, and job training aligned with industry demand, removing barriers to quality healthcare, and using data-driven investments to target upward mobility. My focus is on solutions that stabilize families, rebuild the middle class, and position Mecklenburg County for long-term economic competitiveness.

Are you in favor of raising property taxes? My approach is grounded in responsible stewardship of taxpayer dollars. Raising property taxes should never be the first option. We must first ensure government is operating efficiently, effectively, leveraging public-private partnerships, and prioritizing investments that deliver measurable results. That is why I have advocated clear performance measures and SMART goals.

Leadership also requires honesty. Mecklenburg County is one of the fastest-growing counties in the nation, and growth requires us to adequately fund essential services such as public health, education, safety-net programs, and infrastructure. If additional revenue is necessary, it must be justified, transparent, and clearly tied to outcomes that benefit residents. Taxpayers deserve both fiscal discipline and high-quality public services.

What should Mecklenburg County do about the stalled Brooklyn Village project? The Brooklyn Village project is deeply personal to me. As a Charlotte native, a graduate of Second Ward High School, and someone whose life was shaped by the Brooklyn community, I know this land represents more than just a development. It represents history, sacrifice, and a promise that must be kept. Families were displaced by urban renewal, and our community has waited for decades to see that legacy honored.

I share the frustration surrounding the delay. Mecklenburg County is working through complex contractual issues to move this project forward in a responsible and lawful manner. We owe it to those who came before us and to future generations to ensure Brooklyn becomes a place of opportunity, remembrance, and pride.

What separates you from your opponents? I bring proven leadership, deep institutional knowledge, and a record of delivering results on complex issues that directly affect residents’ quality of life. My approach is collaborative but decisive, and I focus on outcomes—not rhetoric.

Having grown up in Charlotte during a period of profound change, I understand both our history and our future. Throughout my career, I have built bridges between communities, businesses, and government to expand opportunity for everyone. Voters can expect experienced leadership, thoughtful decision-making, and an unwavering commitment to ensure every resident has the chance to succeed.

