The Political Beat Primary Candidate Guide: NC Court of Appeals Seat 1

In the race for Seat 1 on the North Carolina Court of Appeals, Michael C. Byrne is taking on Matt Smith in the Republican primary. The winner will face Democrat John Arrowood.

Michael C. Byrne

What is your occupation? Administrative Law Judge at the NC Office of Administrative Hearings.

Why are you running? As an attorney, I ensured fairness for NC law enforcement officers and other state employees from Administrative Hearings all the way to the state Supreme Court. I never lost a law enforcement officer case in the Supreme Court or the Court of Appeals. As an Administrative Law Judge, I protect the rights of all parties. I issue decisions strictly based on due process and the law, without fear or favor. I will bring to the Court of Appeals decades of proven legal expertise.

What is your legal/judicial experience? I have a combined 30 years of trial, appellate, and judicial experience. In almost 6 years as a NC Administrative Law Judge, I’ve authored almost 400 opinions. Nine were reviewed by the Court of Appeals and all were unanimously affirmed. I have never been reversed by the Court of Appeals. As a lawyer I personally did more than 20 cases in the Court of Appeals and Supreme Court and served as an amicus for multiple groups in others. Additionally, I litigated hundreds of trials, including 272 cases alone in the Office of Administrative Hearings, where I am now a judge.

What is your judicial philosophy? Judges follow the law and the NC Constitution as written, but the overall philosophy is fairness: everyone appearing before the courts, no matter who they are, receives a fair and impartial hearing. Due process and fair hearings are essential.

Matt Smith

What is your occupation? N.C. Superior Court Judge

Why are you running? I am running for the N.C. Court of Appeals, because I believe my judicial philosophy and experience would benefit the appellate courts.

What is your legal/judicial experience? I spent just under 19 years as a trial lawyer, 2 years as a District Court Judge and am currently serving in my 4th year as a Superior Court Judge.

What is your judicial philosophy? I am a Constitutional Conservative who believes only the law dictates the outcome of any case and not the personal opinion or desire of the jurist.

What separates you from your opponent? I have spent my entire career in the courtroom as a lawyer and a judge. I have presided as a judge and practiced as a lawyer in the areas that make up around 95% of the caseload of the Court of Appeals.

