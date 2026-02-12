The Political Beat Primary Candidate Guide: NC District Court Judge District 26 Seat 18

In the race for Seat 18 in District 26 of North Carolina District Court, incumbent Democrat Cecilia Oseguera is facing a primary challenge from Habekah Cannon. There is no Republican candidate.

Cecilia Oseguera

What is your occupation? District Court Judge, Seat 18, Mecklenburg County.

Why are you running? I am running to continue serving the people of Mecklenburg County with fairness, experience, and sound judgment. Courts work best when judges are prepared, impartial, and focused on applying the law consistently while treating everyone with dignity and respect. Since taking the bench, I have worked to ensure cases move efficiently, hearings are conducted thoughtfully, and every person who appears in my courtroom is heard. Experience matters on the bench, and I am seeking re-election to continue providing stable, principled judicial leadership.

What is your legal/judicial experience? I am presently the incumbent district court judge. I was appointed to the bench by Governor Roy Cooper in 2022, and subsequently elected by the people of Mecklenburg in November 2022. I have presided over high-volume criminal, civil, family, juvenile, and domestic violence dockets. I have also served as a substitute Federal Magistrate Judge in the Western District of North Carolina when called upon. Before becoming a judge, I served for 17 years as an Assistant Federal Public Defender in the Western District of North Carolina, where I handled complex federal criminal cases and I gained extensive trial experience representing clients in complex criminal matters. This breadth of experience allows me to manage demanding dockets efficiently while ensuring the law is applied fairly and consistently.

What is your judicial philosophy? My judicial philosophy is grounded in impartiality, preparation, and respect for the rule of law. Judges are not advocates or policymakers; our role is to apply the law as written, follow binding precedent, and ensure due process for every person who comes before the court. I believe in listening carefully, ruling thoughtfully, and explaining decisions clearly. Even when outcomes are difficult, litigants should leave the courtroom knowing they were treated fairly and with respect.

What separates you from your opponent? Experience, judgment, and proven judicial service. I am the only candidate with substantial prior courtroom experience and a demonstrated record as a sitting District Court Judge handling the full range of cases our community depends on the courts to resolve.

What separates me from my opponent is my commitment to judicial neutrality and my record of applying the law rather than advocating for policy outcomes. As a judge, I do not promote ideological positions or causes. My responsibility is to follow the law as written, respect precedent, and ensure that every case is decided based on the facts and the law—nothing more and nothing less.

That approach has earned the trust of a broad range of courtroom stakeholders, including law enforcement, defense attorneys, and civil practitioners, reflecting fairness and professionalism on the bench. I believe the courtroom is not a place for activism, but for impartial decision-making. My approach reflects a balance between public safety, due process, and equal justice. That includes listening carefully to all parties and respecting the voices of victims, who deserve to be heard with dignity and seriousness in every proceeding. Voters deserve a judge with demonstrated experience, steady judgment, and a clear understanding of the difference between advocacy and adjudication. My record on the bench reflects that distinction and the trust placed in me by the community.

Habekah Cannon

What is your occupation? Managing Attorney at the Law Office of Habekah B Cannon, PLLC

Why are you running? I’m running to bring fairness, accountability, and respect back to Seat 18, and to ensure our community is treated with integrity in one of the most important moments of their lives.

What is your legal/judicial experience? I bring a broad range of legal experience to the bench. I have served as a Guardian ad Litem, worked with the ACLU, and represented clients as a Public Defender. I’ve also been in private practice, where I’ve tried cases across North Carolina in both District and Superior Court. Beyond the courtroom, I’ve assisted with will clinics, expungement clinics, and led Know Your Rights trainings, because I believe access to justice starts with education and service to the community.

What is your judicial philosophy? My judicial philosophy is justice with respect. I believe the law must be applied fairly and consistently, while treating every person who enters the courtroom with dignity, patience, and humanity.

What separates you from your opponent? Respect. Human decency. And a courtroom where everyone is treated fairly irrespective of whether people have an prominent attorney in front of the court.

