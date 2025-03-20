Polk County crews battle second blaze as Black Cove wildfire intensifies

POLK COUNTY, N.C. — Crews in Polk County were battling a second wildfire in the Piney Mountain Community on Thursday, as they continued to fight the Black Cove wildfire.

As of 11:30 a.m., Polk County emergency officials said the second fire had burned 50 acres and was zero percent contained.

The Deep Woods Fire started after a powerline fell down, WLOS reports.

As for Black Cove, it had grown to 200 acres Thursday. Firefighters in the area were facing several challenges as high winds fanned the flames.

“The winds are pretty high up there and then the steep terrain makes it difficult to get the adequate equipment to the fire as well as the firefighters,” a spokesperson for Polk County Fire & Rescue said.

Both fires are at zero percent containment.

No structures have been damaged and no evacuation orders are currently in place.

An investigation is underway into what caused the Black Cove wildfire.

