RALEIGH — North Carolina Commissioner of Labor Luke Farley presented His Holiness Pope Leo XIV with the Order of the Tar Heel and a custom Carolina Hurricanes Stanley Cup championship jersey in Vatican City. The recognition honored Pope XIV as the first American pope, acknowledging his commitment to protecting workers worldwide and celebrated the Hurricanes’ recent historic title win, officials with the state Labor Department said.

The Order of the Tar Heel is the highest honor awarded by the North Carolina Commissioner of Labor.

The jersey commemorates the Hurricanes’ championship season and reflects the pride of hockey fans across North Carolina. The labor department stated the recognition highlighted Pope XIV’s significance as the first American pope and his advocacy that artificial intelligence should empower rather than replace workers.

Farley said it was an honor to meet Pope XIV in Vatican City.

“I had the privilege of presenting him with the Order of the Tar Heel as a symbol of North Carolina’s gratitude for his lifelong example of service, faith and leadership,” Farley said. “North Carolina is proud to celebrate the Carolina Hurricanes for bringing the Stanley Cup home and it was a special honor to present Pope Leo with a Hurricanes championship jersey commemorating this historic achievement.”

Hurricanes Holdings CEO Brian Fork LLC, also commented on the event. Fork’s company oversees the business operations of the Carolina Hurricanes.

“We were proud to bring the Stanley Cup home to Raleigh and are thrilled that Commissioner Farley had a chance to share a piece of North Carolina with Pope Leo by presenting him with a personalized Hurricanes jersey just a week after winning the Cup,” Fork said.

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