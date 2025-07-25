Poppi soda settles $9 million lawsuit over misleading advertising

CHARLOTTE — Some Poppi drinkers are now eligible for refunds following claims that the soda’s ‘gut healthy’ benefits are misleading.

The settlement totals nearly $9 million, with refunds of $3 for each four-pack and $6 for each eight-pack of Poppi drinks.

Consumers without proof of purchase can receive up to $16 in refunds.

According to Poppi, each can of soda contains lower sugar and calorie contents as well as “prebiotics” sourced from agave inulin and cassava root fiber, which the company says promote healthy bacteria in your gut.

However, according to the complaint, plaintiffs claim the amount of prebiotic fiber in one can of Poppi is “too low to cause meaningful gut health benefits.”

Despite the settlement, the company has not admitted to any wrongdoing regarding the claims.

Click here to submit a claim.

