Local

Popular eyewear brand to open fourth local store

By Charlotte Business Journal
Warby Parker Inc. It is located adjacent to Athleta. (Charlotte Business Journal)
By Charlotte Business Journal

CHARLOTTE — Warby Parker Inc. has set its sights on a new store in south Charlotte.

The eyeglasses retailer has snagged a 1,793-square-foot space — formerly home to Tiff’s Treats — in the Waverly master-planned development.

ALSO RFAD: University City Wine Fest returns with addition of ‘Wine on the Water’ experience

Warby Parker is targeting an early summer opening there. It is located adjacent to Athleta.

The New York-based lifestyle brand aims to make obtaining eyewear affordable, accessible and convenient.

Keep reading on CBJ’s website here.

(WATCH BELOW: Pinwheels signal hope as child advocacy centers see 74% surge in demand)

Pinwheels signal hope as child advocacy centers see 74% surge in demand

©2025 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read