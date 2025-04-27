Popular eyewear brand to open fourth local store

CHARLOTTE — Warby Parker Inc. has set its sights on a new store in south Charlotte.

The eyeglasses retailer has snagged a 1,793-square-foot space — formerly home to Tiff’s Treats — in the Waverly master-planned development.

Warby Parker is targeting an early summer opening there. It is located adjacent to Athleta.

The New York-based lifestyle brand aims to make obtaining eyewear affordable, accessible and convenient.

Keep reading on CBJ’s website here.

(WATCH BELOW: Pinwheels signal hope as child advocacy centers see 74% surge in demand)

Pinwheels signal hope as child advocacy centers see 74% surge in demand

©2025 Cox Media Group