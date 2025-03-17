University City Wine Fest returns with addition of ‘Wine on the Water’ experience

CHARLOTTE — Changes are coming to this year’s University City Wine Fest.

The ninth annual event is moving up on the calendar from fall to spring and adding an extra event to its lineup.

A new event, Wine on the Water, will be held on Friday, April 11, before the main festival on Saturday.

Wine on the Water will feature wine tastings, paddle boat rides, and live music by the lake at University Place. Two seatings are available at 6 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Tickets cost $45.

The following day, the University City Wine Fest will take over the Shoppes at University Place from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Admission to the festival includes unlimited tastings from more than 100 wines from dozens of wineries, local craft brews, and a curated cocktail experience led by Charlotte’s top mixologists, including Bob Peters (Chiefs), Kelsey Case (Boardwalk Billy’s), Ashley Sarkis (Yunta), and Everett Clark (Proximity Holistic Mixology).

The festival will also feature live music, a pop-up market, and food.

General admission tickets cost $35 and early admission tickets cost $45.

All attendees must be 21 or older and present a valid ID.

For more information or to purchase tickets, go to universitycitywinefest.org.

VIDEO: Checking out Dilworth Tasting Room

Your704 checks out Dilworth Tasting Room Your704 checks out Dilworth Tasting Room

©2025 Cox Media Group