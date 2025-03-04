MORGANTON, N.C. — Part of one of Morganton’s most popular attractions reopened Tuesday morning.

The Morganton Greenway has been closed since Helene devastated western North Carolina last fall.

Flooding from the Catawba River caused millions of dollars in damage along the Greenway.

Channel 9′s Dave Faherty reports the city of Morganton estimates more than 10,000 people visit the Greenway each year.

Officials were able to open about a third of it Tuesday morning and folks started arriving early.

Channel 9 spotted several people out walking the Morganton Greenway which was open at both the Freedom Park and Greenlee Ford parking areas.

0 of 7 Popular Morganton attraction washed out by Helene partially reopens Popular Morganton attraction washed out by Helene partially reopens Popular Morganton attraction washed out by Helene partially reopens Popular Morganton attraction washed out by Helene partially reopens Damage could still be seen in areas still closed down along the Greenway Tuesday at the River Village boardwalk and the access point off of Highway 18. Popular Morganton attraction washed out by Helene partially reopens Popular Morganton attraction washed out by Helene partially reopens Damage could still be seen in areas still closed down along the Greenway Tuesday at the River Village boardwalk and the access point off of Highway 18.

The city of Morganton said Helene caused around $22.5 million of damage to its Parks and Recreation.

About $5 million of that damage could be seen in areas still closed down along the Greenway Tuesday at the River Village boardwalk and the access point off of Highway 18.

There are barriers up in that area and city officials said they’ll have to rebuild along the river and the entire boardwalk will have to be reconfigured.

But folks who spoke with Channel 9 Tuesday said they’re thankful that the city was able to get at least a section of the Greenway reopened before spring.

“It means a lot to people here. It’s a greet-and-meet kind of place where everybody can get together, sit over there and eat, walk their dogs. Just a friendly place to be,” resident Dave Field said.

We’re asking the city how long it will take to get the entire Greenway reopened. One thing slowing it down is the demolition of the boardwalk.

We’ll have more on that tonight at 5:30 p.m. on Eyewitness News.

WATCH BELOW: ‘Clock of the town’: Historic Morganton clock set to chime again

‘Clock of the town’: Historic Morganton clock set to chime again

©2025 Cox Media Group