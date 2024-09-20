Popular music venue in Cornelius avoids closure — for now

BoatYard Lake Norman is safe — for now.

The fate of the popular live music venue appeared up in the air earlier this week, as details surfaced about a proposed rezoning for the 3.4-acre parcel at 18418 Statesville Road.

Bi-Part Development’s Jake Palillo says he was considering that site for a high-end car wash concept that’s in development, which would have cost roughly $10 million. But Palillo says the idea failed to get off the ground after being presented to a predevelopment committee for the town of Cornelius.

BoatYard LKN owner Chris Boukedes said Friday that the property has been for sale for the three years he’s owned the venue — and it’s only a matter of time until someone buys it.

He has 10 years left on his lease there.

“I want BoatYard and as far as I’m concerned, it’s going to run for 10 years. That’s as much as I can control. I chose not to buy the property,” he says. “I can’t control someone else’s intentions.”

Boukedes says he has no interest in shuttering or moving BoatYard. He loves the Lake Norman community.

“The support that location has is amazing. We’ve built something for the community,” he says.

