Popular Netflix show casting extras in Charlotte for next season

CHARLOTTE — The next season of Netflix’s hit drama series “The Hunting Wives” is set for filming in the Charlotte area, and you could get involved.

Casting is open for background extras in the show, and the producers are looking for “all ages, types, and ethnicities.”

If you want to apply, send an email to THW2extras@gmail.com and include your age, ethnicity, gender, and city/state in the subject line.

You must also include two current photos: a close-up with your head and shoulders, and one full-length. Then, include the following information:

Full name (include parent’s name if submitting for a child)

Phone number

Age

City and State of residence

Height and Weight

Clothing and shoe sizes (for wardrobe purposes)

Visible tattoos and piercings

Vehicle information: color, make, model, and year (in case it may be used for filming)

Optional: Any special skills or experience (e.g., law enforcement, athlete, construction, wait staff, line dancer, motorcycle rider, etc.)

Information hasn’t been released yet about a filming schedule or pay rates. For updates on casting calls, you can follow this casting page.

