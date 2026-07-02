PopUp Bagels readies second Charlotte location

CHARLOTTE — PopUp Bagels has doubled down on the Charlotte market.

The viral bagel brand will open its 1,440-square-foot shop at Plaza Midwood’s Commonwealth development on July 10. A grand opening event will be held from 8 to 11 a.m. that day.

“We love Plaza Midwood. It’s a market that appreciates quality and we think PopUp Bagels is a good fit because it’s a simple concept executed well,” says Deepen Patel, managing partner of Onyx Brands.

Read the full story on CBJ’s website here.

©2026 Cox Media Group