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PopUp Bagels readies second Charlotte location

By Charlotte Business Journal
PopUp Bagels PopUp Bagels will open its second location in the Charlotte market on July 10. It will be located in Plaza Midwood's Commonwealth development. (PopUp Bagels)
By Charlotte Business Journal

CHARLOTTE — PopUp Bagels has doubled down on the Charlotte market.

The viral bagel brand will open its 1,440-square-foot shop at Plaza Midwood’s Commonwealth development on July 10. A grand opening event will be held from 8 to 11 a.m. that day.

“We love Plaza Midwood. It’s a market that appreciates quality and we think PopUp Bagels is a good fit because it’s a simple concept executed well,” says Deepen Patel, managing partner of Onyx Brands.

Read the full story on CBJ’s website here.

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