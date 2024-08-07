Portion of I-77 scheduled for repaving

IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. — Improvements are coming to Interstate 77.

In a news release, the North Carolina Department of Transportation confirmed it has a $21.4 million contract for road improvements.

The 12-mile span of I-77 that’s slated for work is in Iredell County and stretches from Exit 36 (Highway 150) to south of Exit 49 (Highway 70/Salisbury Road).

Plans call for the road to be patched and then contractors will lay 2 inches of asphalt surfacing. It’s about 95,000 tons of material.

To help with rain, workers will make other improvements to reduce stormwater runoff and spraying.

Workers will install about 130,000 feet of rumble strips and 335,000 feet of pavement markings. They’ll also resurface ramps and install new guardrails.

Maymead Inc. of Mountain City, Tennessee is the contractor. Work can start as early as late August and finish in late fall 2026.

