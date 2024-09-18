Portion of protected park space slated to become road to industrial area

CHARLOTTE — A portion of protected park space is now slated to become a road to an industrial area after a decision made Tuesday night that split the Mecklenburg County commissioners.

The industrial development is part of the steadily expanding River District in west Charlotte.

The parkland the county has been maintaining as a natural area is about to rapidly change. Industrial warehouses are coming, and the developer wants to build up the infrastructure around them. In a 5-4 vote, the county is going to let it happen.

In a year or so, you may be able to drive your car through an area where there are now trees, which would connect to Garrison Road. Mecklenburg County commissioners voted to transfer 2.45 acres to the city so a new road could be built.

It’s being built over county-preserved land in a critical watershed.

Some county commissioners said they can’t believe it.

“‘Gobsmacked’ is my word,” said Commissioner Elaine Powell, D-District 1.

“I cannot support this because when we acquire land, we are doing it to save land, to keep it green,” said Commissioner Laura Meier, D-District 5.

The new road will connect Garrison Road to Dixie River Road.

The 1.2 million square feet of industrial development is planned off Garrison Road. It’s a $150 million investment projected to bring more than 1,000 jobs.

“This will not be the first highway through parkland,” said Chairman George Dunlap.

The developer is promising to donate trees and enhance water quality protection. Stormwater Services says the protections being offered are impressive and effective.

“There will be fewer pollutants entering the cove,” said Rusty Rozzelle, Stormwater Services.

He also said the development will happen no matter what and these environmental protections will not.

Some people who live off Garrison Road said the area needs the new road because construction keeps happening but infrastructure isn’t keeping up.

The developer is donating land for a future greenway. Commissioners Meier, Powell, Susan Rodriguez-McDowell, and Arthur Griffin voted no.













