Possibility of first unaffiliated candidate to appear on NC congress ballot

CHARLOTTE — For the first time in North Carolina’s history, an unaffiliated candidate may appear on the congress ballot.

The State Board of Elections is reviewing more than 7,000 signatures gathered by Shelane Etchison.

She hopes to run in the 9th Congressional District.

Etchison is a former army officer and will face incumbent Republican Richard Hudson and Democrat Nigel Bristow.

The 9th Congressional District runs from Alamance to Hoke counties.

