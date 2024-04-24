Possible cause of boy’s death at wilderness camp released

TRANSYLVANIA COUNTY, N.C. — A 12-year-old boy who died at a western North Carolina therapy campsite may have suffocated in a tent, records show.

Channel 9 obtained an inspection report for Trails Carolina in Transylvania County.

Camp staff failed to check on the child adequately during night rounds, according to the health department report.

The boy was in a small one-person tent that staff says was heavily zipped up and covered at the time.

The state cited and fined Trails Carolina for several violations.

