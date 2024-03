RALEIGH — The state revoked the license from a troubled North Carolina wilderness therapy camp on Thursday.

State officials also levied several fines against Trails Carolina. The camp was closed last month after a 12-year-old boy died.

Officials inspected it last week and found several violations they say endangered the health, safety, and welfare of its clients. The camp can appeal.

