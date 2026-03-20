Lancaster County authorities seek help identifying human remains

LANCASTER COUNTY, S.C. — Lancaster County authorities are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying human skeletal remains found in a wooded area in late 2024.

Forensic testing indicates the remains belong to a Latino male who was likely between his late teens and early 30s.

A utility worker discovered the remains on Nov. 13, 2024, off Bethel Road in southwestern Lancaster County. While officials have not determined exactly how long the remains were at the site, investigators said it was clear they had been there for a significant period of time.

The deceased man is believed to be approximately 25 years old, with an age range spanning from his late teens to his early 30s. Forensic examinations estimate his height at five feet seven inches, though investigators noted the measurement could vary by up to four inches. The man’s ancestry is primarily Latino.

Forensic anthropologists and genetic genealogy labs worked together to develop an image representing the man’s possible physical appearance.

Composite image of unidentified man's possible appearance

Sheriff Barry Faile said the department is focused on finding the man’s identity and determining the circumstances of his death. Faile noted that there have been no missing person reports in the area that match this individual’s description.

Authorities are asking anyone with information about the man’s identity or the case to contact the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office.

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