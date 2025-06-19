Possible landslide forces closure of I-40 near NC-Tennessee state line

NORTH CAROLINA — A possible landslide has closed Interstate 40 in both directions near the North Carolina–Tennessee state line.

Transportation officials in Tennessee told WLOS that the road is closed at Mile Marker 450 in Cocke County.

Images shared on social media show muddy water covering the roadway, with a tractor-trailer and several other vehicles stopped in place.

According to the North Carolina Department of Transportation, the road is closed at Exit 20, near Lake Junaluska.

Drivers are encouraged to take the following detours:

All I-40 West traffic must use Exit 20, US 276 (Jonathan Road).

Use I-40 East to Exit 46B, I-240 East.

Motorists must continue on I-240 East to Exit 4A, I-26 West.

Motorist must continue on I-26 West to I-81 S in Tennessee.

Motorists may use I-81 South to re-access I-40.

