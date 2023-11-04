Power lines strewn over I-85, causing interstate shutdown in both directions

CHARLOTTE — A vehicle struck power lines near I-85 early Saturday morning, causing the lines to fall over the interstate and close the road in both directions.

The incident happened just before 8 a.m. Saturday on I-85 near North Graham Street.

NCDOT provided these detours for drivers:

Southbound travelers must take Exit 48 (I-485 Outer). Continue on I-485 to Exit 23 (I-77 South). Continue on I-77 South to reaccess I-85.

Northbound travelers must take Exit 38 (I-77 North). Continue on I-77 North to Exit 149 (I-485 Inner). Continue on I-485 to reaccess I-85.

More than 800 customers in north Charlotte were left without power, according to the Duke Energy Power Outage Map.

Channel 9′s photographer was stationed at the overpass on North Graham Street and saw Duke Energy maintenance people fixing the lines around 8:30 a.m.

Traffic, Advisory; I-85 North & Southbound lanes are closed at Graham St due to down power lines across the interstate; seek an alternate route; use extreme caution around emergency vehicles. Traffic is being diverted onto secondary roads. pic.twitter.com/MxxH8TM9fS — Charlotte Fire Dept (@CharlotteFD) November 4, 2023

Duke Energy estimates power will be restored by 11:30 a.m., and the NCDOT estimates the I-85 will be open by 10:40 a.m.

