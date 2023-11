UNION COUNTY, N.C. — Four schools in Union County are closed Wednesday due to a power outage.

A spokesperson with the district said the closures were communicated to parents around 6 a.m.

The schools impacted are Kensington Elementary School, Sandy Ridge Elementary School, Marvin Ridge Middle School, and Marvin Ridge High School.

It is unclear what caused the outage.

VIDEO: Fiery multi-vehicle accident shuts down highway, causes power outage in Catawba County

Fiery multi-vehicle accident shuts down highway, causes power outage in Catawba County

















©2023 Cox Media Group