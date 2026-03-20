‘Powerful’: Charlotte middle school honored for inclusive program

CHARLOTTE — One Charlotte middle school is being celebrated for its inclusive environment.

Francis Bradley Middle School is one of just eight schools in North Carolina to be recognized by the Special Olympics and the only one in the state on the ESPN Honor Roll for their inclusive athletics and activities.

A couple times each week, a group of Francis Bradley Middle School students come together for the Unified Champions Program where students both with and without intellectual disabilities come together for inclusive activities.

“It’s just so important to make, you know, everyone here feel included, and our students are just so kind, and they’re caring of other people,” Debbie Gresham, a teacher at Francis Bradley, told Channel 9’s Elsa Gillis.

From athletics and art to dance and chorus, Francis Bradley was recently recognized as having one of the top programs in the state and country.

“It’s just huge because it really recognizes the work that the kids do every day and the kindness that they bring,” Gresham said.

She’s a longtime dance teacher at the school and helps to lead Unified Champions.

“There’s a lot of learning on both sides,” Gresham said. “Whether you’re the gen ed or the special needs student, they can both learn from each other, and it’s really powerful.”

TUNE IN: Channel 9’s Elsa Gillis shares the special environment the program creates on Eyewitness News at 6 p.m.

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