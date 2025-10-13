Powerful storm leaves Carolina coast in disarray with flooding and beach erosion

CHARLOTTE — A powerful low-pressure system has impacted the Carolina coast, bringing heavy rain, beach erosion, and overwash from Duck, North Carolina, to Charleston.

The storm, which has moved north, left significant impacts along the coast, including sand-covered highways and major flooding in some areas.

Crews are currently working to clear sand from NC Highway 12 on Ocracoke Island, where the storm brought powerful waves ashore.

In South Carolina, Garden City Beach experienced major flooding as heavy rainfall inundated the area.

Georgetown County reported receiving between four to eleven inches of rain, turning streets into lakes as the water had nowhere to go.

As the storm moves away, coastal areas are left dealing with its aftermath, including cleanup efforts and assessing damage.

