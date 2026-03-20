Pregnant woman stabbed at Charlotte shopping center, suspect still on the loose

CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department says no arrests have been made after a pregnant woman was stabbed at a popular shopping center.

It happened just after 11 a.m. Wednesday outside the Harris Teeter in the Cotswold Village Shopping Center along Randolph Road.

Police say the victim, a 38-year-old woman, was stabbed by a random man.

We spoke to her husband on Friday, and he said she is doing OK now. He said she is shaken up, but recovering.

Police haven’t released any information, including what led up to the stabbing or if they have any suspects.

(VIDEO: Co-workers rally around man stabbed while protecting others on Blue Line)

Co-workers rally around man stabbed while protecting others on Blue Line

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