Co-workers rally around man stabbed while protecting others on Blue Line

CHARLOTTE — A Charlotte brewery worker is recovering after he was stabbed while trying to protect others on the Blue Line, an attack his colleagues say highlights his character and courage.

Kenyon Dobie’s boss told Channel 9’s Hunter Sáenz that his work-family can’t wait to welcome him back.

“He’s a very good person to have in your corner,” said James Brokaw, executive chef at Olde Mecklenburg Brewery.

Dobie could be seen on social media working as a prep cook at the Lower South End brewery.

But now Dobie is recovering at a hospital from a brutal attack.

Dobie uses the light rail and public transportation to get around town and sometimes he would use it to get to and from work.

But on Friday afternoon, he didn’t make it to his job.

Oscar Solarzano is accused of pulling out a large knife and stabbing Dobie during an argument on the Blue Line near NoDa. The suspect was immediately arrested. Witnesses said Solarzano, an undocumented immigrant, was drunk and causing trouble.

Dobie was seriously injured when he was stabbed in the chest. He survived and is in a hospital room with a tube in his chest, which drains blood from his lungs, according to his GoFundMe page.

“It was definitely a shock,” Brokaw said. “He had called me Friday night when it happened from the hospital.”

Dobie called Brokaw to tell him why he wouldn’t be at work.

Brokaw said it spoke volumes about Dobie’s character.

“He’s very charismatic,” Brokaw said. “He’s always very positive, so he always comes to work with a great attitude.”

Brokaw said Dobie’s family at OMB are offering their support, and they’ll welcome him back with open arms after he recovers.

They’re proud of the noble act he did, which was standing up to protect others on the Blue Line that night.

“To kind of step up and help somebody,” Dobie’s boss said. “Not a lot of people in this world would do that, and we need more people like that to help each other, especially in this community.”

Dobie told Brokaw on Tuesday that he still needed to undergo a few tests and x-rays before being discharged soon.

The suspect was already banned from Charlotte public transit.

CATS responds

On Wednesday, CATS officials said there was no way to automatically block someone from boarding the light rail, despite being banned.

They also said the train where the stabbing happened was not manned with security, and it would take an extra 256 officers every day to ensure every train car has a security guard.

Solarzano is being held in the Mecklenburg County Jail and charged with attempted first-degree murder and other charges.

