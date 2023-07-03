President Biden heads to South Carolina this week

SOUTH CAROLINA — President Joe Biden is heading to South Carolina on Thursday.

The details of his visit have not yet been released.

The Palmetto State will play an important role in the 2024 presidential election; it will be the first state to hold the Democratic primary.

It not clear yet what part of South Carolina Biden will be in.

Former President Donald Trump stopped by South Carolina on Saturday to celebrate Independence Day. The former president is seeking reelection on the Republican ticket.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

(WATCH BELOW: Trump stops in South Carolina along campaign trail)

