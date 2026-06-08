Victim seriously hurt in south Charlotte shooting

CHARLOTTE — MEDIC says one person was taken to the hospital after a shooting at a strip mall in south Charlotte early Monday morning.

The shooting happened around 1 a.m. at a strip mall off of W. Woodlawn Road.

MEDIC said the victim was seriously hurt.

A Channel 9 photojournalist spotted police setting up a crime scene with police tape around the Peace Pipe Hookah Bar.

We’re asking police what led up to the shooting, and if anyone is facing charges in connection with the incident.

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