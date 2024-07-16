President Biden reveals plan to cap rent increases

WASHINGTON — With rent unaffordable and prices still climbing in much of the country, President Joe Biden just unveiled a new plan to cap rent increases.

President Biden’s plan would eliminate a tax benefit for landlords who increase their tenants’ rent more than 5% a year. This would only impact landlords with more than 50 units, which covers about half of all rental properties.

Right now, nearly half of American renters spend more than 30% of their income on housing and utilities, according to Harvard’s Joint Center for Housing Studies.

Critics of the proposal argue rent caps don’t work and could have a negative impact on the housing supply.

The plan still needs approval from Congress to become a law.

This summer, the White House also announced new steps to address the overall housing shortage. It includes building new construction and expanding affordable housing.

