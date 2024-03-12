Local

President Biden, VP Harris to visit North Carolina

By WSOCTV.com News Staff

President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris MANASSAS, VIRGINIA - JANUARY 23: U.S. President Joe Biden and U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris stand onstage and wave to the crowd at a ”Reproductive Freedom Campaign Rally" at George Mason University on January 23, 2024 in Manassas, Virginia. During the first joint rally held by the President and Vice President, Biden and Harris spoke on what they perceive as a threat to reproductive rights. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

By WSOCTV.com News Staff

NORTH CAROLINA — President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris are coming to the Tar Heel State.

READ MORE: Super Tuesday 2024: Trump, Biden are big winners

According to their officials schedule, the president and vice president are visiting North Carolina on March 26.

More details will be released by White House officials at a later date.

According to ABC News, Biden’s campaign announced Friday that he and Harris will visit every major battleground state in coming days. Trump’s campaign is zeroing in on the same areas.

(WATCH BELOW: Meck sheriff, SC nurse among local State of the Union guests)

Meck sheriff, SC nurse among local State of the Union guests

©2024 Cox Media Group

Most Read