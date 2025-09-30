President Trump announces new tariff, says it will help North Carolina

NORTH CAROLINA — President Donald Trump said a new tariff on furniture will help North Carolina.
In a post on Truth Social, the president said the Tar Heel State has lost its furniture business to China and other countries.
He just announced a 50% tariff on imported kitchen cabinets and bathroom vanities. Upholstered furniture will carry a 30% tariff.
The US Bureau of Labor Statistics said furniture prices are already up 5% over last year.
