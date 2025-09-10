President Trump demands death penalty in light rail stabbing case

CHARLOTTE — President Donald Trump said the man accused of fatally stabbing Iryna Zarutska on Charlotte’s Blue Line on Aug. 22 should face the death penalty.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump said “there can be no other option” for Decarlos Brown, who is now facing a federal charge of terrorist attacks or other violence against a mass transit system.

The city of Charlotte is now under multiple federal investigations following the deadly light rail stabbing, including investigations by the FBI and United States Department of Transportation.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department arrested Brown at the East/West Boulevard Station right after the fatal stabbing and charged him with first-degree murder.

Brown was arrested earlier this year after repeatedly calling 911 from a hospital, saying people were trying to control him. A judge later released him without bail.

Brown’s mother told Channel 9 she tried to get an involuntary psychiatric commitment this year after he became violent at home. Doctors diagnosed Brown with schizophrenia.

Brown is being held with no bond as he awaits trial.

