FBI, U.S. DOT launch investigation into Charlotte’s light rail safety

The city of Charlotte is under federal investigation following a deadly stabbing on the light rail system.
The FBI and the U.S. Department of Transportation have launched investigations into the safety of Charlotte’s transit system after the fatal attack on Iryna Zarutska.
The investigations come as the city seeks to pass a sales tax increase for transit that would rely on federal funds.
Mayor Vi Lyles criticized the judicial system, calling the attack a “tragic failure by the courts and magistrates.”
President Donald Trump expressed condolences to Zarutska’s family and criticized cashless bail in remarks made in Washington, D.C.
The suspect, Decarlos Brown, had been released from jail in January on a written promise to appear in court, despite previous encounters with law enforcement and a history of mental health issues.
State lawmakers are considering legislation to increase accountability for magistrates who release offenders without thorough reviews of their criminal histories.
The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department had multiple encounters with Brown in 2024 but did not seek an Involuntary Commitment Order, which could have mandated mental health treatment.
Mayor Lyles announced increased security measures on the transit system, including redeploying CATS security personnel to the Blue Line and increasing CMPD patrols.
Charlotte City Councilman Malcolm Graham emphasized the need for leadership and public safety, acknowledging the current shortage of CATS security personnel.
The investigations and proposed legislative changes highlight ongoing concerns about public safety and judicial processes in Charlotte.
However, the city said it is taking steps to enhance security on its transit system, while state lawmakers consider broader reforms.
